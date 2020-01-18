Over 2kg of ya-ice, 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids in Phuket

PHUKET: An anti-narcotics task force operating directly under the Phuket Provincial Office arrested three men and a woman seizing over 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and 1kg of kratom leaves. The suspects were apprehended in two separate raids both conducted on Jan 16.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 January 2020, 11:01AM

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The task force, comprising members of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center (PNCMC) led by Muang District Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Danai Jaikaeng, also included Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor, or Kong Asa Raksa Dindaen – see here).

Thanawat “Oak” Boon-In, 25, and Amornrat “Rotjip” Chaisiri, 24, were arrested at a car parking on Rang Hill in Phuket Town. Having searched the suspects, officials found them in possession of crystal methamphetamine (amount not specified) and appreended.

Then the task force also searched a room at an apartment building in Soi Bang Chee Lou 2 in Rassada and another room at an apartment building in Soi Rassada Ramluek in Rassada. In total 2.14kg of crystal methamphetamine were seized as well as four pack of plastic bags, two digital scales, a mobile phone and two sets of drug-taking paraphernalia.

Both Thanawat and Amornrat were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Eakkarak “Eak” Wapee, 24, and Anuwat “Ton” Wongjina, 24, were arrested by the same task force in a house on Phatthana Thong Thin Rd in Wichit. The former was found in possession of 5g of crystal methamphetamine while the latter was found found in possession of 1.1kg of kratom leaves.

Both suspects were taken to Wichit Police Station. Eakkarak was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug while Anuwat was charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug.