THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Over 2kg of ya-ice, 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids in Phuket

Over 2kg of ya-ice, 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids in Phuket

PHUKET: An anti-narcotics task force operating directly under the Phuket Provincial Office arrested three men and a woman seizing over 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and 1kg of kratom leaves. The suspects were apprehended in two separate raids both conducted on Jan 16.

crimedrugs
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 January 2020, 11:01AM

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Four suspects were arrested and over 2kg of ya-ice and 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids on Jan 16. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The task force, comprising members of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center (PNCMC) led by Muang District Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Danai Jaikaeng, also included Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor, or Kong Asa Raksa Dindaen – see here).

Thanawat “Oak” Boon-In, 25, and Amornrat “Rotjip” Chaisiri, 24, were arrested at a car parking on Rang Hill in Phuket Town. Having searched the suspects, officials found them in possession of crystal methamphetamine (amount not specified) and appreended.

Then the task force also searched a room at an apartment building in Soi Bang Chee Lou 2 in Rassada and another room at an apartment building in Soi Rassada Ramluek in Rassada. In total 2.14kg of crystal methamphetamine were seized as well as four pack of plastic bags, two digital scales, a mobile phone and two sets of drug-taking paraphernalia.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Both Thanawat and Amornrat were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Eakkarak “Eak” Wapee, 24, and Anuwat “Ton” Wongjina, 24, were arrested by the same task force in a house on Phatthana Thong Thin Rd in Wichit. The former was found in possession of 5g of crystal methamphetamine while the latter was found found in possession of 1.1kg of kratom leaves.

Both suspects were taken to Wichit Police Station. Eakkarak was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug while Anuwat was charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle
Cabbie returns bag, B1.5m in cash, valuables to passenger
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus
Phang Nga turtle eggs likely to hatch this weekend, turtle patrols begin in Phuket
Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bridge to Koh Samui? Tip leads to skeleton discovery! Drone licences? || January 17
Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket
Thailand finds second case linked to China mystery virus
Freedom Beach vendors arrested
Phuket health chief issues advisory over haze, air quality
Second person dies from mystery virus in China
‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop shoots robber dead! Mother of dumped foetus found! Millions to fix water woes? || January 16
US and China finally agree and sign trade deal
Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

 

Phuket community
To use is to reuse

But, but....what am I going to line my waste-paper baskets with now?...(Read More)

Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’

Just translate 'ethical confinement' in--> 'money making confinement'. Sure a lo...(Read More)

Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’

Just only the reading in article that you can feel, touch , hug tigers make me feel disgusted. This...(Read More)

Mother of foetus dumped in front of Rawai house found, now recovering in hospital

Make abortion legal, cheap, private and available within a 30 minute lunch hour. ...(Read More)

Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’

What could possibly be "ethical" about this place? It's simply awful. 30 tigers locked...(Read More)

Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket

Oooooh Police use the internet. Impressive...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Already not enough water for normal daily use but you wait, come Songkran they whole country will on...(Read More)

Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’

Digusting that they would allow a place like this to be opened on Phuket or anywhere else in Thailan...(Read More)

PM orders provinces to ‘dig for water’

Yup yup, just 'Khut din leak nam'. Now hoping that this 'order' meets the water tabl...(Read More)

Thailand finds second case linked to China mystery virus

Be prepared in thai hospitals due to that Coronavirus during the surge of arriving chinese tourists ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 