Over 1,700 runners take on ‘Heartbreak Hill’

Over 1,700 runners take on ‘Heartbreak Hill’

RUNNING: The 6th Accor Hotels ‘Heartbreak Hill’ 2022 Mini-Marathon took place in Phuket on Sunday (Sept 18), helping raise much needed funds to support education opportunities for local children.

RunningMarathon
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 September 2022, 01:34PM

The event, which was inaugurated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, took place at Saphan Hin Park and saw over 1,700 participants tackle a 11km Mini-Marathon and a 6km Fun Run.

Governor Narong was joined by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, representatives of local government agencies, hotel staff and managers from Accor properties and members from the private sector.

The event supports the Accor Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program which helps develop education opportunities for children based nearby the hotel in Phuket Town by providing language facilities in local schools as per the Cooperation for Sustainable Education Development Partnership School Project of Phuket Province memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The target set pre-event was no less than B1 million although, at time of press, no details were disclosed as to how much was actually raised from the occasion.

The Fun Run had an application fee of B500 and the Mini Marathon a fee of B650, with special commemorative shirts and medals distributed to participants in both events.

C and C Marine

There was an additional VIP option for either event costing B1,000 for which participants were given a VIP shirt and medal on completing the event.

A special price of B300 was available for students.

The ‘Heartbreak Hill’ event was last held in Phuket in 2018 and organisers said they were delighted to welcome it back to the island after several years absence.

This year saw the launch of a new running route from Saphan Hin through Phuket Town to Khao Rang and once again carried the slogan ‘Melt Your Heart’.

Associated hashtags included #meltyourheart #runningtoeatthewind #visittheoldtown and #uptokhaorang.

