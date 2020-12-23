BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

ONWR tackles Phuket’s long-term water supply woes

ONWR tackles Phuket’s long-term water supply woes

PHUKET: Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong visited Phuket earlier this week to follow up on local projects to boost water supply across the island.

Water-Supplynatural-resourcestourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 December 2020, 04:56PM

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong was in Phuket to inspect the main water sources feeding the water-supply network. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Somkiat arrived in Phuket on Monday (Dec 21) to be welcomed by Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong and Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office Director Pairot Kamthorn, who joined him on his tour.

During his visit, Mr Somkiat inspected Bang Neow Dam reservoir in Srisoonthorn, which in recent years has drained nearly entirely during the dry months, adding to the water-supply crises Phuket residents have endured.

Mr Somkat then inspected the seawater reverse-osmosis (RO) water-production plant in Karon, which currently can produce up to 12,000 cubic metres of water per day. About 65% of the water produced by the RO plant is distributed to Patong, while the rest 35% is sent to Karon and Kata, Mr Somkiat was told.

Mr Somkiat explained that this inspection aimed to follow up the water management in Phuket, which has been the focus of a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) study by Naresuan University and consultancy companies to develop local water resources.

The SEA is also being conducted in 11 other provinces in the South, and researchers from the university have conducted extensive questionnaire surveys among local people in order to create five-year and 20-year development plans. The study is expected to be completed by May 2021, Mr Somkiat said.

“It is important to set up water source management plans in order to serve the increasing demand for water. Water management is an important part of supporting the local economy and tourism in the future,” he added.

AXA Insurance PCL

“For the fiscal year 2020, the government has provided B1.96 million for 114 [water-supply-development] projects in Phuket being carried out by seven government agencies,” Mr Somkiat explained.

“The projects have produced 10.13mn m3 of water and increased the volume of water sources by about 3.2mn m3. This extra water has been already distributed to 10,770 households across about 42,297 rai on the island,” he said.

According to information released by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), a study in 2019 reported that Phuket needed about 80.86mn m3 of water each. That figure was predicted to rise to 103.18mn m3 by 2029, and to 124.22mn m3 by 2039. 

“The increasing need for water is leading Phuket to face a lack of water supply, so good water management is necessary for this situation,” said the report.

Phuket currently uses about 27.14mn m3 of water per year, with 20.59mn m3 (75.87%) from on-ground sources, 2.55mn m3 (9.4%) from under-ground sources and 4mn m3 (14.73%) produced from seawater.

“However, the amount of water is not enough to meet demand, which is about 125,800m3 per day, or 45mn m3 per year. The current water reserves can serve only 70% of people on the island,” the PR Phuket report admitted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Schools close over Phuket Covid infection! Mass COVID testing of migrants all negative? || December 23
Former Phuket Public Prosecutors face corruption charges
Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections
Patong Countdown New Year event cancelled
Cabinet approves relief for jobless
Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears
Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta
PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak
Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Phuket lockdown rumours ‘not true’, confirms vice governor
Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier warns of another lockdown! Baby turtles hatched, new nest found! || December 22
Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled
Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive

 

Phuket community
Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

what will temperature checking result?...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

@LALALA if you actually went to the slight effort to research where Thailand's healthcare system...(Read More)

Thailand tourism changed forever

'Attract foreign investors'? Give that a rest, please. Aside from the xenophobia, Thais (as ...(Read More)

Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

A lot of people stopped taking this seriously months ago. They are scientifically illiterate and app...(Read More)

Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

The bigger problem is that we were all lead to believe that the only COVID cases in Thailand were c...(Read More)

Thailand tourism changed forever

I like the part about providing 150bn in loans to small and medium businesses. In any of the touris...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

LOL...so now we know why there are not many cases in LOS so far. When they talk about mass tests the...(Read More)

Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears

14 schools closed. How many hundreds of students educations are affected? Because of 1 positive test...(Read More)

Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

Show just how quickly it can spread. Looks like we will be locked down again because of irrespossibl...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

This arsehole should be locked up and have his licence and car confiscated for ever. People like him...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 