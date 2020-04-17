THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 17) announced one more confirmed case of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 April 2020, 04:04PM

Image: PR Dept

Image: PR Dept

The new case reported today brings the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 192.

According to the report released this morning, so far people 2,602 have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were one “new cases”.

Of the 2,602 placed under observation, 2,468 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 134 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 42 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 99 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the one new case announced today as follows:

Case 192. A Thai woman, 83, a housekeeper who stayed in Bang Tao. She lived in the same house as Case 189 (see here). She had high risk exposure to people now confirmed as infected with COVID-19 who officials have already placed under quarantine. The woman was showing no signs of infection when she was tested. Fifteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

