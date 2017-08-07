PHUKET: An old aged couple from Thalang have been left homeless after a fire completely gutted their wood and corrugated tin property last night.

Monday 7 August 2017, 11:00AM

The fire totally destroyed the wood and corrugated tin property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Deputy Chief of Investigation Lt Col Anukul Nooket and Capt Warawut Sensoap of the Thalang Police; Mr Danai Jaikheng, a security officer from Thalang District Office; Mr Somphop Konkaew, Chief of the Thepkrasattri Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), firefighters from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and rescue workers were called to the scene, at a house in Soi Suanwat 1 (At the back of Thepkrasattri Temple or Wat Baandon) in Thalang, at about 6pm yesterday (Aug 6).

They arrived to find the house, made of wood and corrugated tin, ablaze. Fire fighters took 30mins to put the fire out.

The house and all items inside were destroyed by the fire.

Capt Warawut said, “The house belonged to an old couple named Mr Suwan Sandoat, 81, and Ms Samorn Sandoat, 74. Ms Samorn is wheelchair-bound as he she has no right leg.

“The couple shared the property with five other family members,” he said.

Officials met with Mr Suwan and Ms Samorn at a nearby property where Mr Suwan said, “Before the accident happened the others went out to work. I turned on the old radio and soon noticed smoke coming from it. I immediately called for help because my wife is in a wheelchair.

“The fire quickly spread throughout the property, but one of my neighbours grabbed a Luang Por Champ Buddha image for me,” Mr Suwan said.

Capt Warawut said “The cost of damage is many hundred thousand baht. Forensic police will investigate to find the cause of the fire.”

Mr Somphop of the Thepkrasattri OrBorTor added, “For now the couple will have to live with their relatives nearby. After that we will have to build a new house for them to live in.

“People who have learned about this accident have already made donations to the couple,” he said.

Mr Danai of the Thalang District Office said, “This is the second time in nearly 24 hours that a property has been gutted by fire in Thalang. The first fire was at a furniture business (see story here), and this is right next door to the couple’s house.

“In addition, this house where the old couple lived in was behind the temple where a monk’s assistant was killed in the morning (see story here). The house is only 10 metres away from the temple wall.”