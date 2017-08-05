PHUKET: A fire that gutted a furniture factory in central Phuket last night is estimated to have caused up to B1million of baht in damage.

Saturday 5 August 2017, 10:26AM

No people were injured in the blaze, though several local residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency services were called to fire, at the end of Soi Imsaran in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, the just after midnight (Aug 5)

The alarm was raised by Thanachai Saipong, 59, who lives nearby, reported police.

Firefighters took three hours to bring the blaze under control, battling gusts of wind as well as wood panels, coatings and finishings that continued to fuel the flames.

The factory belonged to Supharp Walaiwong, 49, a resident of Thepkrasattri, police noted.

The damage to the building, loss of inventory and machinery was estimated at about B1 million.

Police suspect an electrical short circuit caused the fire, but have yet to conclude their investigation.