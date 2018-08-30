PHUKET: The company behind Phuket’s first bike share service, ofo Thailand, yesterday (Aug 30) announced that the service has come to an end.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 August 2018, 10:35AM

The ofo bike share was launched on Sept 20 last year. Photo: The Phuket News / File

The announcement was made in a press release issued by Samantha Suriwon Tng, ofo Thailand’s Head of Ops and Country Lead and shared by Phuket City Development (PKCD).

The press release stated that ofo China changed its policy of service on Tuesday (Aug 28) and had decided to cancel the ofo Thailand tomorrow (Augt 31).

“We would like to thank Phuket City Development (PKCD) who is good partner and managed all ofo activity in the Phuket Area.

“We deeply apologise for the decision to stop service in all areas in Thailand including Phuket province. All ofo bikes will removed from Phuket from today (Aug 28) until August 31,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Phuket City Development (PKCD) has confirmed that the other bike share option Obike will still be available in Phuket.

On Sept 20 last year, ofo launched their bike sharing service with 1,000 bicycles available for use from 11 locations across Phuket Town.

Noppol Toochinda, General Manager of ‘ofo’ Thailand, announced the launch at a press event in Phuket Town. (See story here.)