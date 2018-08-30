THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
ofo put brakes on Phuket bike share

PHUKET: The company behind Phuket’s first bike share service, ofo Thailand, yesterday (Aug 30) announced that the service has come to an end.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 August 2018, 10:35AM

The ofo bike share was launched on Sept 20 last year. Photo: The Phuket News / File

The announcement was made in a press release issued by Samantha Suriwon Tng, ofo Thailand’s Head of Ops and Country Lead and shared by Phuket City Development (PKCD).

The press release stated that ofo China changed its policy of service on Tuesday (Aug 28) and had decided to cancel the ofo Thailand tomorrow (Augt 31).

“We would like to thank Phuket City Development (PKCD) who is good partner and managed all ofo activity in the Phuket Area.

“We deeply apologise for the decision to stop service in all areas in Thailand including Phuket province. All ofo bikes will removed from Phuket from today (Aug 28) until August 31,” the statement read.

QSI International School Phuket

Meanwhile, Phuket City Development (PKCD) has confirmed that the other bike share option Obike will still be available in Phuket.

On Sept 20 last year, ofo launched their bike sharing service with 1,000 bicycles available for use from 11 locations across Phuket Town.

Noppol Toochinda, General Manager of ‘ofo’ Thailand, announced the launch at a press event in Phuket Town. (See story here.)

 

 

BenPendejo | 31 August 2018 - 16:36:54 

That's a good idea from Kurt. And it if funny how bike sharing is generally successful all over the world...but falls flat on it's face here. I would have guessed as much before this forward thinking project started.  Anyway,  Phuket, and Thailand in general, are not bike friendly places...dangerous as hell actually. I always cringe when I see road bikes on the highway... very unsafe

Kurt | 31 August 2018 - 15:44:44 

The non caring-sharing mentality of the thai people is a disaster for themselve.
Guess, such bike projects should start at thai national parks to make thai familiar with it.. Keep the cars out of national parks, pay deposit, bike, return bike, return of deposit.

CaptainJack69 | 31 August 2018 - 00:12:42 

"All ofo bikes will removed..." so they'll go round to the houses of all the people who stole them will they, and fish the rest out of the canals they were dumped in?

Don't tell 'locals' it's free and expect to get your bikes back.  This is not a caring-sharing society.

