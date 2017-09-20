The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

'Ofo' launches bike sharing in Phuket Town

PHUKET: The first of two internationally recognised “bike sharing” operators today launched their “bike sharing” service with 1,000 bicycles now available for use from 11 locations across Phuket Town.

tourism, transport, environment, pollution, health,

Shela Riva

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 05:15PM

Noppol Toochinda, General Manager of ‘ofo’ Thailand, announced the launch at a press event in Phuket Town this morning (Sept 20).

“For our first phase, Ofo has provided more than 1,000 smart-lock bikes in key locations in Phuket Town,” said Mr Noppol.

The bikes are available at Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Merlin Hotel, The Pearl Phuket Hotel, The Tint at Phuket Town Hotel, Limelight Avenue Phuket, Sengho Bookstore, Robinson Phuket, Bang Neaw Shrine, Phuket Rajabhat University, Saphan Hin Park and Phuket Old Town.

“The special feature is a scanning QR code on the bike to unlock it, without having to enter a code like the former models. For appropriate parking, the designated park locations will be displayed on the application,” explained Mr Noppol.

The free trial promised as part of the launch of bike-sharing services by provided by ofo, from China, and oBike, out of Singapore (see story here), will start on Oct 1, Mr Noppol added.

In the meantime, Mr Noppol explained, “ofo’s regular service fee will be charged at B5 per 30 minutes usage, with a deposit fee of B99, which can be paid conveniently via the application.

“There is a points system on the phone application. If you park the bicycle at a designated spot, for example, you will be rewarded with points. If you park at a non-designated spot, it will deduct points, which will cost the user more money after a certain number of points have been lost,” said Mr Noppol.

However, there will be many more locations installed before the official launch of the free trial without deposit on October 1, Mr Noppol added.

“We are still looking for good locations to place the remaining bicycles. Any restaurant or business that wants to be involved and have bicycles at the front of their shop can contact us and we can set it up,” he said.

Mr Noppol then answered common queries regarding the bikes, including safety and security concerns.

“To prevent thefts, there is a tracking device inside the bicycle to locate it. Everything is tracked on the application. If you park the bicycle somewhere not appropriate, it will notify you,” said Mr Noppol.

“You can also report any defects or issues regarding your bicycle to the company, via the application. The company can track the location of the bicycle,” he said.

“We also recommend that you wear your helmet for your safety. However, if you don’t… no one will stop you [from renting a bike],” he said.

“We truly want people to use bicycles as an alternative to using cars. It is not about making a profit, it is that we really believe that this can be a great service to people,” he added.

To date, ofo has connected more than 10 million bikes in over 170 cities across nine countries, has been generating more than 25 million daily transactions and has provided over 200 million global users with 4 billion rides in total.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Chinese tourist survives fall after Patong Beach parasail tree tangle

At least he was not run over by a jet ski or attacked by a Tuk-Tuk driver on the way to the hospital....(Read More)

Patong Beach operators to curb infant parasail rides

"Then I found out this, showing that they are unable to do anything unless officials force them,” she added. And therein lies the problem, nobo...(Read More)

Phuket woman killed in hit-and-run

Poor Ms Maliwan. RIP. So sorry for her family. Why the car didn't stop and the driver tried to give first aid? Oh, I forgot, we don't do fi...(Read More)

 ‘Report all corruption,’ says Phuket Governor

Yeah report all corruption to the corrupt officials, that'll work! Genius!...(Read More)

Chinese tourist survives fall after Patong Beach parasail tree tangle

No-one is responsible. Surely you know that by now....(Read More)

 ‘Report all corruption,’ says Phuket Governor

Nit picking, by someone, belittles a noble bird... grow up and get over it, why is it everyone else accepts small mistakes, but someone seems to make ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver comes unstuck as tourist passes fake B500 banknote

Why so many times thai people not want to be named? What is wrong to be named as a official or a citizen in such matters? What are they hiding for? ...(Read More)

 ‘Report all corruption,’ says Phuket Governor

"Seeing the expression on the governor's face during his call for report corruption".It is a file photo!Ever heard of it?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.