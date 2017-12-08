The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Officials to propose Andaman Sea zone becomes Unesco World Heritage Site

PHUKET: A revived effort is underway to have Phang Nga Bay and parts of the Andaman Sea and its coastlines surrounding Phuket, and possibly as far south as the Malaysian border, listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

environment, pollution, marine,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 8 December 2017, 02:57PM

Tourists kayak through the iconic limestone karsts of Phang Nga Bay, which officials hope will be included as part of a new Unesco World Heritage Site. Photo: Courtesy of Willy Thuan / Phuket101.net
Tourists kayak through the iconic limestone karsts of Phang Nga Bay, which officials hope will be included as part of a new Unesco World Heritage Site. Photo: Courtesy of Willy Thuan / Phuket101.net

Dr Chamniern Vorratnchaianan, a senior advisor for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Southeast Asia regional office in Bangkok, told the The Phuket News on Wednesday (Dec 6) that he was in the early stages of gathering information and support for a renewed proposal.

“Thailand is starting to gather updated information, with the hope that Unesco will consider listing the Andaman coast region as a World Heritage Site.

“We have only just started updating our information on Phang Nga Bay and the surrounding areas, including Phuket’s western offshore region and nearby tourism areas,” Dr Chamniern said.

The current effort follows attempts in late 2014 and early 2015 that failed to gain support. A similar proposal was tabled as far back as 2004, where it sat on Thailand’s World Heritage Site Tentative List until December 2014. Then, despite the then National Reform Council (NRC) voting overwhelmingly in 2014 to push for the Unesco listing, the proposal disappeared from the nation’s political radar and sank without a trace. (See stories here and here.)

“The proposal process takes a long time, sometimes years, but we are starting to prepare the required information again, as unfortunately, the information gathered in 2014 is now too old to be considered for the region’s placement on Thailand’s Tentative List,” Dr Chamniern explained to The Phuket News in an exclusive interview.

“We submitted our proposal for consideration in 2014, but sadly we did not satisfy the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) criteria required by Unesco,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

To be considered for listing as a World Heritage Site, an area must be of “outstanding universal value” and meet at least one out of 10 selection criteria.

“The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) [which replaced the now-defunct NRC in Sept 2015] has not yet been approached regarding this issue. Dr Pinsak Saraswadi, Deputy Director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is planing to hold a meeting with the NLA regarding this matter soon,” Dr Chamniern said.

“Dr Pinsak will be a key man in pushing this proposal forward, and he agrees that we should push for the Andaman coast to become a World Heritage Site,” he said.

“Once we have gathered the information needed by Dr Pinsak, next we will set out to fulfill the OUV criteria required to become a World Heritage Site,” he added.

Photo courtesy of Willy Thuan / Phuket101.net - https://www.phuket101.net/kayaking-in-phang-nga-bay/

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Pauly44 | 08 December 2017 - 18:50:40

100's of polluting speedboats, ferries, fishing boats scooping up everything with no regulation, jetskis amd so on...all leaving their mark on the Andaman daily but whatever you do don't feed bread to the fish! Unesco, Thailand = oxymoron.

The Phuket News

Sir Burr | 08 December 2017 - 16:44:54

Thailand already has many UNESCO World Heritage sites.
The Similan islands and the Tarutao National Park are just two, off the top of my head.
Think of this designation as just a sticker.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 08 December 2017 - 15:30:18

Hard to imagine Thailand being worthy of managing a UNESCO site.  First they should address being one of the top 5 sources of ocean plastic pollution before trying to preserve an area that suffers under many forms of mismanagement, from environmental to conservation to administrative.  Thailand probably wants this more for marketing purposes so they can continue overselling the hell out of it.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.