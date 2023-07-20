Officials to plant 1,000 trees to honour His Majesty’s birthday

The announcement came at a meeting chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew held earlier this week.
Joining the press conference for the announcement was Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob along with Chan Wongsattayanon, President of Thao Thep Krasattri Thao Srisoonthorn Foundation (the ‘Phuket Heroines Foundation’), and Suksawadee Chanchu, President of the Phuket Professional Women’s Association.
Ms Suksawadee explained that the saplings to be planted will Thong Urai trees, also called the yellow trumpet tree, famed for their yellow blossoms, the official colour of The King.
“The activity will be held to honour His Majesty King Rama 10 and to add green space to Phuket. Importantly, the Thalang Memorial Park will have a beautiful landscape. This will help to encourage more tourists to visit this memorial,” she said.
Thalang Memorial Park is home to the annual Heroines Festival, held each year in March to commemorate the Phuket heroines. Sisters ‘Chan’ and ‘Mook’, leading the victory over an invasion of Burmese marauders in 1786.
