Phuket authorities tout greater than ever Heroines Festival

PHUKET: The annual Heroines Festival in Phuket this year will be bigger and greater than ever, featuring a reworked historical show and famous Thai actresses performing the roles of Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn, Phuket officials have announced. The festival will be held at the Victory Field in Thalang from 13 through 15 March.

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 02:08PM

The the upadted version of the Heroines show was announced at a press conference on Feb 25. Photo: PPAO

New details of the upcoming festival were announced at a joint press conference on Feb 25 attended by Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) and Amnuay Phinsuwan, Vice Governor of Phuket Province. Other relevant officials and VIP guests – including descendants of the two Heroines – were also present to make their statements. The event was held at the Victory Field in Thalang. 

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Rewat said that in 2023 the PPAO is preparing to organise a “bigger and more special” historical show than ever before. 

Mr Areerob touted reworked and more contemporary music, a new version of the well-known historical scenes, advanced light and sound effects. 

The PPAO president also confirmed that two famous Thai actresses kindly agreed to take part in the historical drama to honour Phuket’s famed Heroines Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn, better known locally as sisters Chan and Mook.

Wichayanee Piaklin will be playing the role of Thao Thepkrasattri, while  Nui Sujira Arunpipat will be playing the role of Thao Srisoonthorn. 

Phuket Property

Four local schoolgirls have already been selected to play sister Chan and Mook in their tender years. They will be joined by 300 supporting actors during the show, which will run every night from Mar 13 through Mar 17. 

The traditional fair on the same dates will feature over 200 stalls offering local food and community products. Events on stage will include various cultural performances such as the Rong Ngeng folk songs and Manohra dance.

“We would like to invite both Phuket residents and tourists to join us at the event. Let’s preserve the history together,” Vice Governor Amnuay said at the press conference. 

The event on Feb 25 also included a ceremony to worship the Heroines of Thalang. The ritual was joined by 1,238 people from Phuket led by Mr Amnuay, Mr Rewat, and the descendants of the two Heroines.

