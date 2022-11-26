Officials still pushing for airport runway road to be finished

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong yesterday (Nov 25) was back on site at the roadworks underway along Route 4031, which runs parallel to the runway at Phuket International Airport, as the project faces exceeding its already re-scheduled deadline for completion.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 November 2022, 11:38AM

Vice Governor Pichet last inspected the site in June, accompanied by Yuttana Phithak, chief of the Phuket Highways office and other officials.

At that time the scheduled deadline for completion given by officials was Oct 5.

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) issued yesterday, the deadline for completion was now “November 2022”.

Mr Yuttana accompanied Vice Governor Pichet again yesterday, said the report.

The purpose of the inspection was “to inspect the progress of the construction of the project” and to “speed up the project to be completed by November 2022”.

The report gave no explanation as to whether the project will be completed in time its re-scheduled deadline, or give any estimate of when the project was now expected to be completed.

The road was closed for safety improvements last year after a landslide in 2016 plunged dangerously downhill and across the road. No motorists were injured in the landslide, but the road was blocked by debris.

Without the road being open, local residents have no way of accessing Thepkrasattri Rd (Route 402), in order to reach anywhere else on the island without having to take the long detour past the airport.

According to the procurement contract details posted on the Phuket Highways Office website, Chaikon Co Ltd has been hired to complete the project for B35,527,500.