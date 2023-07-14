Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas presided over a public hearing yesterday (July 13) to present a drainage system construction project costing B226 million to help protect the Phuket Old Town area from repeated flooding.

constructionweatherdisasters

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 July 2023 10:14 AM

At the hearing, held at Royal Phuket City Hotel, Mr Saroj explained that Phase 1 of the project was to install and improve the drain network from around the Phra Aram Bridge to Soi Ton Pho.

The need to improve the drain network was made clear with the repeated flooding of the area, Mr Saroj said.

Heavy continual rainfall on Nov 15-16 last year resulted in floodwaters of one to 1.5 metres deep, which cars would not drive through and causing damage to many properties, he said.

One month earlier, in October last year, Phuket Town suffered its worst flooding in 30 years.

“The goal is to let people in the area know about Implementation of a drainage system construction project to solve the flooding problem in the Old Town area,” Mr Saroj said.

The project will install new drains and improve old drains covering a distance of 1,610m. The project will cost B226mn, he added.

Mr Saroj said the public hearing was to inform local residents of the project, and to gather any opinions and suggestions from local residents on hos the project might be best carried out.