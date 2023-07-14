333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas presided over a public hearing yesterday (July 13) to present a drainage system construction project costing B226 million to help protect the Phuket Old Town area from repeated flooding.

constructionweatherdisasters
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 July 2023 10:14 AM

Phuket Town suffered its worst flooding in 30 years last October. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Phuket Town suffered its worst flooding in 30 years last October. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

At the hearing, held at Royal Phuket City Hotel, Mr Saroj explained that Phase 1 of the project was to install and improve the drain network from around the Phra Aram Bridge to Soi Ton Pho.

The need to improve the drain network was made clear with the repeated flooding of the area, Mr Saroj said.

Heavy continual rainfall on Nov 15-16 last year resulted in floodwaters of  one to 1.5 metres deep, which cars would not drive through and causing damage to many properties, he said.

One month earlier, in October last year, Phuket Town suffered its worst flooding in 30 years.

The Pavilions Phuket

“The goal is to let people in the area know about Implementation of a drainage system construction project to solve the flooding problem in the Old Town area,” Mr Saroj said.

The project will install new drains and improve old drains covering a distance of 1,610m. The project will cost B226mn, he added.

Mr Saroj said the public hearing was to inform local residents of the project, and to gather any opinions and suggestions from local residents on hos the project might be best carried out.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hollywood shuts down as actors go on strike
Move Forward in Phuket calls for peace, hope for the future
Pita: ‘I’m not giving up’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita falls short of becoming Premier, Phuket’s ‘City Pillar’, Murder suspects caught || July 13
Durian farming expansion continues in Chalong
‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched
Phuket’s use of Big Data used as blueprint for future leaders
Companies on edge regarding delay
Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’
Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn
ASEAN-plus-three to meet on South China Sea, economic ties
Political showdown for Pita
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC forwards Pita’s case to court, Prayut retires, Underpass woes, Piling on the cheese || July 12
Suspect held in killing of German in Pattaya
Beached dolphin taken into care

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita falls short of becoming Premier, Phuket’s ‘City Pillar’, Murder suspects caught || July 13

Pita didn't "fall short" , the parliament fell short of fulfilling its sole purpose. S...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

It is beyond comprehension why these old useless corrupt so-called 'elites' can't accept...(Read More)

Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’

Another lucrative kickbacks for the boys monument. Pehaps a plaque could be put on it naming all tho...(Read More)

Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn

Mostt likely to have been in a villa swimming pool. We see and hear it a lot with many children of R...(Read More)

Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn

How is that possible? As parents/caretaker you not leave kids of that age alone at any beach. If kid...(Read More)

‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched

Carbon credits are a bogus feel good non solution. Stop flying and using private transport, eating...(Read More)

Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’

A Lak Mueang represents the same thing an obelisk, a minaret, a church steeple, a Hindu temple towe...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

Prayut'$ sham Constitution of 2017 is working exactly as intended. The 250 "Senators"...(Read More)

‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched

Zero Carbon, in tourist sector? Keep dreaming. Start first to get the tourist busses, fuming black ...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

While it's not my country or my government, I still have a sick feeling in my stomach for the pe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
SOHO Pool Club
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential

 