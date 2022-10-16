British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Town suffers worst flooding in 30 years

Phuket Town suffers worst flooding in 30 years

PHUKET: Somyot Pathan, President of the Phuket Old Town Tourism Community Enterprise and a lifelong resident of Phuket Town, has called the ongoing flooding in Phuket Town the worst seen in 30 years.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 October 2022, 05:11PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

“For as long as I can remember, there has never been a flood in the Old Town area. Previously we have seen small floods where water has been waiting to make its way into the drains, but this is much more,” he said.

“We have seen a lot of rainfall over the past few days, Phuket Town is where water flows to from many surrounding areas,” he added.

Mr Somyot said the slow easing of the floodwaters in Phuket Town was also dependent on the current sea level, which he said had just passed a period at its highest.

“The situation is expected to improve, and now people from all sectors of the community are working together. Let’s hurry to pump water out of the area,” said Mr Somyot.

Mr Somyot urged people to take care of their lives and physical well-being as their top priority.

“If there is an emergency, people should contact Phuket Municipality, which can coordinate help in a variety of matters,” he said.

C and C Marine

Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkhanapilas said that a rescue centre had been set up throughout Phuket Town to provide shelter and assistance to those affected by the floods.

“If any local residents are in trouble in any matter, they can contact us for help. We can  coordinate directly with them and provide drinking water and food. If needed, more urgent assistance can be provided,” he said.

“As for the current water situation, we must admit that we still can’t manage the water levels in all areas, because there are many areas heavily affected,” Mayor Saroj said.

“I have to apologise to the people, our brothers and sisters, as well for the problems right now. There is still water flowing into the area in large quantities, mostly from continuous rainfall in nearby areas,” he continued.

“The water levels will remain high for some time. The water level in Phuket Municipality is still high, and in some areas moving rapidly. In some areas cars still cannot pass,” he said.

“If any people in Phuket Municipality are suffering or in need of sandbags, please contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division at Phuket Municipality at Tel: 076-211111 or call the emergency hotline 199, or call the Phuket Municipality hotline 1132," Mr Saroj said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Marine Police help flood victims in the heart of Phuket Town
One lane reopens at Kamala landslide
Major roads affected by flooding
Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips
Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center
Tham Luang cave re-opens
Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes
Storeroom at Phuket school catches fire
Phuket food handouts continue to mark World Food Day
‘Beginning of the end’: Iran activists call for mass protests
Tourism’s October boon
More rain for the weekend
Long weekend hoped to bring Phuket B2bn tourism boost
Kids centre ‘will not be demolished’
Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

You reap what you sow ...(Read More)

Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

Wondering how a certain- obviously- uneducated person can even manage his own hotel. And it brings u...(Read More)

Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

concrete everywhere built over the years leaves the rain no where to go...(Read More)

Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

@Prab Do island's not get flooded in other countries too ? Not sure why it is so hard to imagi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

cheez | 16 October 2022 - 11:45:48 Do what Singapore does. Which is what? Hang people that li...(Read More)

Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

Prab below is clearly out of his depth! On an island where you have hills & flat land you are bo...(Read More)

Major roads affected by flooding

Let promote Phuket as a " Little venice " for the EXPO bid, i'm sure for this they wou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

Good piece. #1. I never see any public trash cans. Even at Central Festival it is hard to find a tr...(Read More)

Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

Guess money thinking overrules anything else. So, they sail out....(Read More)

Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

@ J.C: It will rain a lot in the next few days and boats have the ability to float on the water. Str...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket

 