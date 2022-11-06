333 at the beach
Officials consider reopening bypass lanes

PHUKET: Phuket officials are considering whether to reopen the northbound lanes on the bypass road past the site of the two small landslides last month now that the main building of the abandoned hotel at the site has been razed.

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 November 2022, 12:19PM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Demolition of the incomplete hotel, which has loomed dangerously atop a steep slope beside the road for the past 30 years, began last Saturday (Oct 29).

The owner of the structures agreed to have the incomplete buildings removed after two landslides, one on Oct 19 and another on Oct 20, sent mud, dirt and trees across the road amid torrential rainfall experienced across the island. The northbound lanes of the bypass road past the site remain closed for safety. 

Contractors assured that the experienced team would ensure that no debris would cause a hazard by falling onto the road below while the demolition work continued. So far they have upheld that promise despite continuing light rain over the past few days.

The demolition crew have made good progress and remain on track to complete the demolition within the proposed 15-day timeframe.

Demolition of the main building was completed yesterday. Only a secondary smaller building remains. The demolition is expected to be completed by tomorrow or Tuesday.

The site will be inspected to assess the level of safety to determine whether to reopen the traffic lanes past the site, officials noted late yesterday (Nov 5).

