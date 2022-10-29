Demolition of abandoned bypass hotel begins

PHUKET: Demolition of the abandoned incomplete hotel on the bypass road got underway this morning (Oct 29), a day later than originally scheduled.

Safetyconstruction

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 October 2022, 01:30PM

Heavy machinery rolled onto the site early this morning where it immediately began demolishing the building.

The designated contractor confirmed that the demolition process would see the building razed from the top down by a machinery operator who possess extensive experience of building demolition.

The contractor also assured that no debris from the demolition will fall onto the road.

The entire domolition process is expected to take around 15 days, although that could be extended if any further bad weather hits.

The northbound lanes of the bypass road past the site remain closed for safety. The lanes can be reopened immediately after the demolition has been completed, officials confirmed. If it is deemed safe, the northbound lanes may be opened while the demolition work is being carried out

Originally, the demolition process was scheduled to begin yesterday (Oct 28). Pichet Panaphong, Phuket Deputy Governor, visited the site around 3pm and, despite not being officially confirmed, it is believed the heavy rains experienced across the island yesterday afternoon delayed the process.

The owner of the building, that looms dangerously atop a steep slope beside the road, had agreed to have the buildings demolished and filed a formal request to carry out the work with Ratsada Municipality on Wednesday, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan confirmed on Thursday.

This came after two landslides were experienced in the area on Oct 19 and 20 after the heavy rainfall that battered the island.