Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials confident no water shortage this year

Officials confident no water shortage this year

PHUKET: Water levels at the island’s three main reservoirs are holding at about 80% and Phuket officials are confident there will be no water shortage during the dry season this year.

Water-Supplynatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 February 2023, 09:29AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The news came at a meeting of the Phuket Water Resources Sub-Committee at Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 22), led by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Due to the impact of water shortages in previous years, the meeting was attended by not only government officials, but also key industry leaders including former Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC) President Thanusak Phungdet.

Vice Governor Amnuay noted that Phuket had a lot of rain during the wet season last year and that the water levels at the Bang Wad. Bang Neaw Dum and Klong Kata reservoirs were holding steady at 80%.

Water consumption had increased due to more people on the island, especially compared with the past three years, he noted.

However, there was no cause for concern, Vice Governor Amnuay said.

“Following climate data over the past 10 years, heavy rains to replenish the water levels at the reservoirs will come in June or July,” he added.

“Regarding tap water production during this period, raw water is still used from other water sources, namely from various [smaller] reservoirs across the island,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

“If the water in these smaller reservoirs decreases substantially, then the water from all three main reservoirs will be increased,” he added.

Efforts by the Provincial Waterworks Authority were continuing to improve the water-supply system, V/Gov Amnuay noted.

“The PWA is working to improve the water-delivery system to be more efficient in order to reduce the problem of weak water supply. Currently, the PWA has prepared a plan and hastened improvements in such matters,” he said.

The PWA this week is conducting ‘step tests’ across large areas of the island to check water pressure in water mains. ‘Step tests’ help to identify where pipes may be suffering leaks.

“All agencies have confirmed that this year Phuket has enough water supply. However, people are asked to use water economically in order to have water available until the rainy season arrives,” V/Gov Amnuay said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Prab | 23 February 2023 - 15:25:57 

let ask him again in 3-4- months... the usual propaganda and when water is finish then they will blame someone else as always.. time will tell.. PN pls keep this article for reference pls

Kurt | 23 February 2023 - 09:59:03 

With present climate change it doesn't make sense to hang on to climate data of the PAST. Who are all agencies saying: Enough water supply, same time asking to use water economically to have water available till rainy season arrives. Kinda doubt about their own quarantee talk.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bodycams at police checkpoints, Phuket shop raided over e-cigarettes || February 23
Power outage to affect Baan Don, Thepkrasattri
Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket
Ex-deputy education minister banned for life
Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals
Pupil stabs teacher to death at French school
People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward
Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students
Exclusive news from Utopia Corporation
PM sets pace for May 7 poll
Phuket NACC probes Cherng Talay children’s swings for B65k apiece
Ice delivery pickup rolls after burst tyre
Bodycams required at police checkpoints
FTI frets over China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Campaign against ‘illegal’ taxis continues, Crackdown on illegal Chinese associations || February 21

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

Oh jeez, here we go again with more incompetent officials creating a new ambiguous "standard a...(Read More)

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students

illegal E-cigaret... wonder why officer do not check al those weed shop full of foregners ( russian ...(Read More)

People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

wonder if we could buy some of those imp[ounded bikes? thinking of opening a rental business and see...(Read More)

Officials confident no water shortage this year

let ask him again in 3-4- months... the usual propaganda and when water is finish then they will bla...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

@Kurt. As usual, you're miles off. The BHT300 doesn't start until June, leaving plenty of ti...(Read More)

Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket

good news the pilot landed back safely. Well done ...(Read More)

People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

@Kurt. There are facilities for them. They're called Young Offenders Institutes. ...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

That will put the cops at Chalong circle out of business :-) :-) ...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

How will they enforce this - for the motorbike rental companies supporting this is like turkeys voti...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

It would be interesting to see the Phuket statistics on how many tourists get into motorcycle accide...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 