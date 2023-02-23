Officials confident no water shortage this year

PHUKET: Water levels at the island’s three main reservoirs are holding at about 80% and Phuket officials are confident there will be no water shortage during the dry season this year.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 February 2023, 09:29AM

The news came at a meeting of the Phuket Water Resources Sub-Committee at Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 22), led by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Due to the impact of water shortages in previous years, the meeting was attended by not only government officials, but also key industry leaders including former Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC) President Thanusak Phungdet.

Vice Governor Amnuay noted that Phuket had a lot of rain during the wet season last year and that the water levels at the Bang Wad. Bang Neaw Dum and Klong Kata reservoirs were holding steady at 80%.

Water consumption had increased due to more people on the island, especially compared with the past three years, he noted.

However, there was no cause for concern, Vice Governor Amnuay said.

“Following climate data over the past 10 years, heavy rains to replenish the water levels at the reservoirs will come in June or July,” he added.

“Regarding tap water production during this period, raw water is still used from other water sources, namely from various [smaller] reservoirs across the island,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

“If the water in these smaller reservoirs decreases substantially, then the water from all three main reservoirs will be increased,” he added.

Efforts by the Provincial Waterworks Authority were continuing to improve the water-supply system, V/Gov Amnuay noted.

“The PWA is working to improve the water-delivery system to be more efficient in order to reduce the problem of weak water supply. Currently, the PWA has prepared a plan and hastened improvements in such matters,” he said.

The PWA this week is conducting ‘step tests’ across large areas of the island to check water pressure in water mains. ‘Step tests’ help to identify where pipes may be suffering leaks.

“All agencies have confirmed that this year Phuket has enough water supply. However, people are asked to use water economically in order to have water available until the rainy season arrives,” V/Gov Amnuay said.