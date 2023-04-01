The notice, issued yesterday (Mar 31), marks the announcement by the Ministry of Transport in 2014 stipulating the metered taxi fares to be charged in Phuket. They have not changed since.
The announcement marks the fares that came into effect on Aug 17, 2014. The fare rates are:
- First 2 kilometres - B50 flat fee
- 2 km to 15 km - B12 per km
- 15 km or more - B10 per km
Where the taxi is stuck in traffic or cannot move, or cannot move faster than 5km/h, B1 per minute is to be charged.
Ordering a taxi via a call centre allows an extra fee of B50 to be charged, in addition to the amount shown on the fare meter.
Flagfall for being picked up at Phuket International Airport is another B100, in addition to the amount shown on the fare meter.
Of note, the regulation posted specifically noted that it applied to metered taxis registered in Phuket. It did not mention what is to be charged by metered taxis not registered in Phuket.
BANGKOK COMPARISON
Although metered taxi fees in Phuket have not increased in the past nine years, they still exceed those charged in Bangkok even after metered taxi rates in the capital were increased two months ago.
The Department of Land Transport announced on Jan 13, the official tariff structure for Bangkok-registered taxis is:
Under 1 km – B35 (B40 for big taxis);
- 1-10 km – B6.5 per km
- 10-20 km – B7 per km
- 20-40 km – B8 per km
- 40-60 km – B8.5 per km
- 60-80 km – B9 per km
- Over 80 km – B10.5 per km
Time in congested traffic or in traffic with speed under 6km/h is tariffed at B3 per minute.
Flag fall for calling a taxi via a call centre costs B20, while surcharge for Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airports is B50.
‘GREEN PLATE’ TAXIS IN PHUKET
Most taxis in Phuket are referred to as ‘green plate’ taxis, as they are fitted with green-and-white licence plates.
Green plate taxis do not use fare meters.
Instead, through negotiations with provincial officials, a list of standard “maximum” fares have been agreed upon.
The list of ‘green plate’ taxi fares was last announced in 2021. (See here.)
While the fares agreed to were supposed to be the maximum, Jaturong Kaewkasi, Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) at the time, admitted that the fares were “open to negotiation”.
