Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

PHUKET: The Phuket Info Center, operated under the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, has issued a notice reminding people of the rates to be charged by metered taxis in Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 April 2023, 10:00AM

The notice issued yesterday (Mar 31) confirming the current metered taxi fare rates in Phuket. Image: Phuket Info Center

Drivers stand beside their metered taxis in the standard red-and-yellow livery at Phuket airport. Photo: PR Phuket / file

The notice, issued yesterday (Mar 31), marks the announcement by the Ministry of Transport in 2014 stipulating the metered taxi fares to be charged in Phuket. They have not changed since.

The announcement marks the fares that came into effect on Aug 17, 2014. The fare rates are:

First 2 kilometres - B50 flat fee

2 km to 15 km - B12 per km

15 km or more - B10 per km

Where the taxi is stuck in traffic or cannot move, or cannot move faster than 5km/h, B1 per minute is to be charged.

Ordering a taxi via a call centre allows an extra fee of B50 to be charged, in addition to the amount shown on the fare meter.

Flagfall for being picked up at Phuket International Airport is another B100, in addition to the amount shown on the fare meter.

Of note, the regulation posted specifically noted that it applied to metered taxis registered in Phuket. It did not mention what is to be charged by metered taxis not registered in Phuket.

BANGKOK COMPARISON

Although metered taxi fees in Phuket have not increased in the past nine years, they still exceed those charged in Bangkok even after metered taxi rates in the capital were increased two months ago.

The Department of Land Transport announced on Jan 13, the official tariff structure for Bangkok-registered taxis is:

Under 1 km – B35 (B40 for big taxis);

1-10 km – B6.5 per km

10-20 km – B7 per km

20-40 km – B8 per km

40-60 km – B8.5 per km

60-80 km – B9 per km

Over 80 km – B10.5 per km

Time in congested traffic or in traffic with speed under 6km/h is tariffed at B3 per minute.

Flag fall for calling a taxi via a call centre costs B20, while surcharge for Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airports is B50.

‘GREEN PLATE’ TAXIS IN PHUKET

Most taxis in Phuket are referred to as ‘green plate’ taxis, as they are fitted with green-and-white licence plates.

Green plate taxis do not use fare meters.

Instead, through negotiations with provincial officials, a list of standard “maximum” fares have been agreed upon.

The list of ‘green plate’ taxi fares was last announced in 2021. (See here.)

While the fares agreed to were supposed to be the maximum, Jaturong Kaewkasi, Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) at the time, admitted that the fares were “open to negotiation”.