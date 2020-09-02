Offices to close for four-day Songkran substitution holiday long weekend

PHUKET: The two Songkran ‘substitution day’ public holidays will be observed this Friday (Sept 4) and next Monday (Sept 7), bringing a four-day public holiday this weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 September 2020, 11:02AM

On the two public holidays this Friday (Sept 4) and next Monday (Sept 7), most government offices on the island will be closed, Image: The Phuket News

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome explained last month that the two holidays are counted as two Songkran substitution day public holidays. The holidays were designated to be observed in September as there are no other public holidays to be observed this month.

The move was also hoped to spur domestic travel over the weekend to help provide a boost to the tourism industry.

Songkran, Thai New Year, is traditionally celebrated April 13-15 each year. This year, however, the annual water festival came as the country was under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Phuket was under its “Tambon Lockdown”, whereby people were denied any movement out of their resident subdistrict.

For the coming long weekend, water play remains banned and no official Songkran events have been organised to mark the occasion.

On the two public holidays this Friday and next Monday, most government offices on the island will be closed, including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this holiday.