Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Offices to close for four-day Songkran substitution holiday long weekend

Offices to close for four-day Songkran substitution holiday long weekend

PHUKET: The two Songkran ‘substitution day’ public holidays will be observed this Friday (Sept 4) and next Monday (Sept 7), bringing a four-day public holiday this weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.

cultureCOVID-19tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 September 2020, 11:02AM

On the two public holidays this Friday (Sept 4) and next Monday (Sept 7), most government offices on the island will be closed, Image: The Phuket News

On the two public holidays this Friday (Sept 4) and next Monday (Sept 7), most government offices on the island will be closed, Image: The Phuket News

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome explained last month that the two holidays are counted as two Songkran substitution day public holidays. The holidays were designated to be observed in September as there are no other public holidays to be observed this month.

The move was also hoped to spur domestic travel over the weekend to help provide a boost to the tourism industry.

Songkran, Thai New Year, is traditionally celebrated April 13-15 each year. This year, however, the annual water festival came as the country was under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Phuket was under its “Tambon Lockdown”, whereby people were denied any movement out of their resident subdistrict.

For the coming long weekend, water play remains banned and no official Songkran events have been organised to mark the occasion.

Property in Phuket

On the two public holidays this Friday and next Monday, most government offices on the island will be closed, including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this holiday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Finance Minister Predee resigns after 26 days
Nine injured as truck carrying migrant workers overturns downhill
Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration says help coming! Thailand considers long-stay visa? || September 1
Finding: Indication of intention to kill in Boss’ hit-and-run case
Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis
Virus despair forces girls across Asia into child marriage
Malaysia closed to tourists until December
Electricity outage to affect Kamala coastal road
China detains Australian journalist
Negligence in ‘Boss’ case, admits PM
BoT warns of tourism meltdown
Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide
Phuket drug suspect killed in police shootout
Fake monk arrested for soliciting donations in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

He said he only wanted to stay for the winter, like many foreigners. We came from Malaysia on our bo...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis

@Paddy, a 90 day report is very different from visa/extension prolongations. I Myself did continue a...(Read More)

Finance Minister Predee resigns after 26 days

Wow, that is fast! A good Finance Minister is first a technocratic Minister. Guess this Minister was...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

As he planned to be here long term why didn't he apply for a retirement permit in the first plac...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis

On what are the different income requirements based? Why someone from Spain (Europe) 50,000, and a M...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis

That's the first I've ever heard about the amnesty on 90 day reports expiring before Sept. 2...(Read More)

BoT warns of tourism meltdown

Somebody.... anybody... listen!...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

"They are mentally/skill wise not able to coop at sub levels" If they are mentally not ab...(Read More)

Malaysia closed to tourists until December

We are Americans and the US embassy in Bangkok has said they will not offer extension letters. Durin...(Read More)

Malaysia closed to tourists until December

Thailand should follow Malaysia's example and extend all VISA s further until 31 December. Hold ...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 