tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

PHUKET: Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), Gen Supot Malaniyom, inspected Phuket International Airport yesterday (Apr 27) in anticipation of larger numbers of tourists expected to arrive as entry measures to the country are eased from May 1.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 April 2022, 10:25AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Gen Supot, formerly chief-of-staff of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, said the visit was to check the readiness of tourists to be ready to welcome tourists, which will help revitalise the economy and tourism in Phuket and at the national level.

Joining Gen Supot were Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Phuket Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode and the heads of various local government agencies, including Immigration, Customs, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office and the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 11 office in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, which oversees all public health operations in Phuket.

The inspection follows the announcement by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) last Friday that the Test & Go entry scheme will be effectively abolished from this Sunday (May 1) as vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to be tested for COVID-19 on landing.

Likewise, all unvaccinated travellers who provide negative RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours of departure will also no longer be required to be tested on arrival.

The visit also comes amid growing momentum for officials to abolish the Thailand Pass registration system, which is currently still in effect. The Thailand Pass system has been widely criticised by key tourism figures as the main barrier deterring tourists from wanting to come to Thailand. Officials are now starting to recognise that understanding.

The previous “easing” of COVID entry measures had very little positive effect on the number of tourists coming to the country. The most recent Phuket Reopening Daily Report issued by the TAT, for Tuesday (Apr 26), marked only 1,862 international arrivals at the airport. Of those, 132 “arrivals” were in transit.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 28 April 2022 - 12:23:17 

Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arrival in any way. Travelers still need expensive insurance, do a load of paper-work and (most importantly) still need to get a COVID test, just not a PCR one. Expecting any kind of surge is foolish, maybe 4 months ago, but now it's far too late.

Ash Ward | 28 April 2022 - 10:53:02 

Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With less than 2000 daily arrivals the low season has arrived. Just wishfull thinking of those  at the top.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket road accident blackspots identified
Former boxer caught for stealing bag off Briton in Krabi
Cost to build homes up 5.3%
Phuket marks 79 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Pass, ATK tests may be scrapped if COVID slows: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand entry measures to start may 1st, Rush for weed licences || April 27
Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride
Power outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials prepare for ‘endemic’ COVID-19
CAAT confirms Thailand entry measures by airline from May 1
Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts
Democrat Party reshuffle urged
Plug pulled on diesel cap
Phuket marks 81 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Supporters rally over Patong Bay Hill Hotel 15-day closure || April 26

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

To be fair, counties all over the world are struggling to decide what laws to apply to these things....(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Flip-flop, flip-flop flip-flop. That company's scooters never disappeared from the streets of Ph...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

So where were the Patong tourists using these dangerous conveyances banned from public usage, and wh...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With le...(Read More)

Democrat Party reshuffle urged

The whole political system in this country desperately needs a reshuffle as do the laws which still ...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Yet the most dangerous vehicle on Thailand's roads is used by thousands daily across the country...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

There is a lot money to earn by RTP if they do their job according the here mentioned law. How many ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan plugs sustainable tourism

'Fun' is a subjective definition of which- IMO puking, pissing, crapping and polluting are ...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Well if be funny to se how many of this officials people going to hospital the next 10 months, whit ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 