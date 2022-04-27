tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

CAAT confirms Thailand entry measures by airline from May 1

CAAT confirms Thailand entry measures by airline from May 1

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has confirmed the entry measures for international arrivals starting May 1.

tourismCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 April 2022, 11:56AM

The cover of the notice issued by the CAAT last night (Apr 26). Image: CAAT

The cover of the notice issued by the CAAT last night (Apr 26). Image: CAAT

The confirmation came through an official notice issued 11:38pm last night (Apr 26).

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a pilot notice (NOTAM) informing airlines around the world of the latest measures to take on air travel to Thailand. This will be effective from 1 May 2022 onwards to create understanding and enable airlines to comply with the measures correctly,” the notice read.

The measures given by the CAAT were as follows:

  1. Passengers who have been fully vaccinated - Able to enter the country without any additional COVID-19 testing. However, passengers are advised to have an ATK test if they have symptoms.
  2. Passengers who have not been vaccinated or not fully vaccinated can have an RT-PCR test within 72 hours before departure and [if the test is negative] will be able to enter the country without any additional COVID-19 testing, the same as fully vaccinated passengers. If these passengers do not have RT-PCR test results, they will be quarantined as ordered by quarantine officials and RT-PCR testing will be performed on day 4 or day 5 of quarantine.
  3. All passengers must have a health insurance coverage against COVID-19 or a letter of guarantee worth at least US$10,000 with a term of coverage throughout their stay in Thailand. Passengers can use this insurance to treat symptoms of COVID-19 if they are found to be infected. (Note: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already confirmed that this provision does not apply to Thai nationals.)
  4. Passengers must provide proof of vaccination or RT-PCR test results and COVID-19 health insurance through the Thailand Pass system before traveling. Once the documents have been verified, the passenger will receive a QR Code to present to the airline. If there is no QR Code, the airline may refuse to carry passengers.
  5. Airlines must verify that passengers have QR Code from the Thailand Pass system before accepting them as passengers on the aircraft. If a passenger is found to have arrived in Thailand without a QR Code, the airline will be responsible for sending the passenger back to the country of origin.
  6. Airports and related agencies must strictly implement government measures such as wearing masks. Checking body temperature before entering or leaving the facility

“CAAT also emphasises and asks airlines to cooperate with the inspection, screening of documents and surveillance in strict accordance with the new measures. At the same time, the airline must provide complete and accurate passenger information in order to be able to fully prepare and facilitate travelers entering the country under the new measures,” the CAAT notice concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 27 April 2022 - 13:41:48 

Well, there we are. Thailand doing her very best to discourage foreigners traveling to Thailand. The discriminating travel rules for foreigners, but not for Thai people not make sense. It is just idiot discriminatory, without a logic base. Well, logic thinking/handling doesn't exist in Thailand.

CaptainJack69 | 27 April 2022 - 12:42:12 

"without additional testing"? Additional to what? Why still so vague? This will cause airlines to insist on tests anyway. Intentional?

OK the QR code can streamline things at the airport re vax status, but the insurance thing needs to go. The benefit of not appearing racist far outweighs the costs of maybe treating a handful of travelers. Most people have travel insurance anyway.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials prepare for ‘endemic’ COVID-19
Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts
Democrat Party reshuffle urged
Plug pulled on diesel cap
Phuket marks 81 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Supporters rally over Patong Bay Hill Hotel 15-day closure || April 26
Power outages to affect Rawai, Sakhu
Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine
TCT wants Thailand Pass scrapped
Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out
Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 98 new COVID cases, one death
COVID policy holders crowd compensation claims office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong party hotel closed 15 days, Dolphin rescued at Nai Yang Beach || April 25
Girl, 9, safe after swimming incident at Similans

 

Phuket community
Koh Phangan plugs sustainable tourism

Come on, keep it up! Full-,half-, and quarter moon parties. But don't be hypocrite. Don't ta...(Read More)

Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine

As corrupt as Russia is and as dismal as the military appears to be, who is to say their nukes are e...(Read More)

CAAT confirms Thailand entry measures by airline from May 1

Well, there we are. Thailand doing her very best to discourage foreigners traveling to Thailand. The...(Read More)

Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine

Back in 1976 America had a president who had a plan to wean the US off oil completely by 2000- Jimm...(Read More)

Phuket officials prepare for ‘endemic’ COVID-19

A attention deviating Phuket Governor. Not a single word about Patong Bay Hill Hotel were all the ru...(Read More)

Phuket officials prepare for ‘endemic’ COVID-19

A long article. In Thailand means just being a 'chat'. Keep it short, simple and true: A e...(Read More)

CAAT confirms Thailand entry measures by airline from May 1

"without additional testing"? Additional to what? Why still so vague? This will cause airl...(Read More)

Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine

If Russia throws the first nuclear punch then their country will almost certainly be completely vapo...(Read More)

Plug pulled on diesel cap

The old age pension here is 700 baht per month , believe it or not but it's true....(Read More)

Plug pulled on diesel cap

Good sentiments nasa12 but sadly most elderly Thais don't even get a pension at all so they have...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket

 