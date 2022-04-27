CAAT confirms Thailand entry measures by airline from May 1

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has confirmed the entry measures for international arrivals starting May 1.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 April 2022, 11:56AM

The cover of the notice issued by the CAAT last night (Apr 26). Image: CAAT

The confirmation came through an official notice issued 11:38pm last night (Apr 26). “The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a pilot notice (NOTAM) informing airlines around the world of the latest measures to take on air travel to Thailand. This will be effective from 1 May 2022 onwards to create understanding and enable airlines to comply with the measures correctly,” the notice read. The measures given by the CAAT were as follows: Passengers who have been fully vaccinated - Able to enter the country without any additional COVID-19 testing. However, passengers are advised to have an ATK test if they have symptoms. Passengers who have not been vaccinated or not fully vaccinated can have an RT-PCR test within 72 hours before departure and [if the test is negative] will be able to enter the country without any additional COVID-19 testing, the same as fully vaccinated passengers. If these passengers do not have RT-PCR test results, they will be quarantined as ordered by quarantine officials and RT-PCR testing will be performed on day 4 or day 5 of quarantine. All passengers must have a health insurance coverage against COVID-19 or a letter of guarantee worth at least US$10,000 with a term of coverage throughout their stay in Thailand. Passengers can use this insurance to treat symptoms of COVID-19 if they are found to be infected. (Note: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already confirmed that this provision does not apply to Thai nationals.) Passengers must provide proof of vaccination or RT-PCR test results and COVID-19 health insurance through the Thailand Pass system before traveling. Once the documents have been verified, the passenger will receive a QR Code to present to the airline. If there is no QR Code, the airline may refuse to carry passengers. Airlines must verify that passengers have QR Code from the Thailand Pass system before accepting them as passengers on the aircraft. If a passenger is found to have arrived in Thailand without a QR Code, the airline will be responsible for sending the passenger back to the country of origin. Airports and related agencies must strictly implement government measures such as wearing masks. Checking body temperature before entering or leaving the facility “CAAT also emphasises and asks airlines to cooperate with the inspection, screening of documents and surveillance in strict accordance with the new measures. At the same time, the airline must provide complete and accurate passenger information in order to be able to fully prepare and facilitate travelers entering the country under the new measures,” the CAAT notice concluded.