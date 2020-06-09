Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed

PHUKET: People arriving in Phuket from other places in Thailand do not have to observe a 14-day self-quarantine after arriving on the island, Dr Thanit Sermkaew, chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO), has confirmed.

COVID-19tourismtransporthealth
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Tuesday 9 June 2020, 01:45PM

Passengers are now back at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 since interprovincial buses resumed services into and out of Phuket last Friday (June 5). Photo: PR Phuket

“No self-quarantine is required for any people regardless of which province they come from,” Dr Thanit told The Phuket News today (June 9).

Dr Thanit said that the need for people arriving from the eight “risk provinces” to observe a self-quarantine for 14 days was never accurate, and became understood by the public when it was reported “by other media”.

The Phuket News reported the self-quarantine rule after it was announced by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand on May 29.

“The self-quarantine requirement for people from the eight risk provinces was only presented at the meeting but not approved,” said Dr Thanit.

The “meeting” Dr Thanit referred to is the daily meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, which is headed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and on which Dr Thanit sits as the head of the PPHO. The PPHO which currently serves as the “Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Centre”

Napasorn Kakai, chief of the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket), also confirmed the news today.

“Domestic tourists do not have to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Ms Napasorn said in a very brief conversation with The Phuket News.

The news comes as the number of buses rolling into and out of Phuket gain momentum after bus services to and from Phuket resumed on Friday.

Chop Puttasupa, chief of Phuket Bus Terminal 2, the main interprovincial bus terminal on the island, today confirmed that two buses from Bangkok arrived in Phuket yesterday.

Today, 11 buses are scheduled to arrive from the capital. That number is expected to remain the same each day for the foreseeable future, Mr Chop said.

However, Mr Chop pointed out that all buses are operating at half their maximum capacity as only every second seat may be occupied by passengers under the new regulations for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“From now on there will be no less than 11 buses from Bangkok every day and there may be more. This is a lot of buses because only half the number of seats on the buses can be used by passengers under the new health rules,” he said.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

alf | 09 June 2020 - 15:04:48 

This is just crazy. One official will say black, another official will say white, another one will say grey; all of them consider they have some legitimacy to do so; and then how can you guess what you are /really/ supposed to do?...

Paddy | 09 June 2020 - 13:58:40 

Good news for a change, well it's a start in the right direction.

 

