Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine

PHUKET: People arriving in Phuket from eight “risk area” provinces must home quarantine for 14 days after arriving on the island, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced yesterday (May 29).

COVID-19economicsMyanmar

By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 May 2020, 01:49PM

More than 100 Myanmar workers boarded buses to head home from Phuket yesterday (May 29). Photo: PR Phuket

The order comes while Phuket airport still remains closed to all commercial domestic flights and the bridge onto the island remains closed to all unauthorised travellers.

Even interprovincial bus services to or from Phuket remain suspended, while services to other parts of the country have resumed.

At the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Provincial Hall yesterday, Governor Phakaphong said that all people arriving from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Yala, Krabi, Prachinburi, Samut Prakan and Chiang Mai must observe a 14-day quarantine after arriving on the island.

As for how people will be able to travel through other provinces in order to reach Phuket, Governor Phakaphong said, “Phuket must wait for the order from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration [CCSA].”

“After we have received the order, we will announce to the people in Phuket so they know the guidelines for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Phakaphong arrived at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 yesterday to oversee more than 100 Myanmar workers heading to Ranong so that they could return home to Myanmar.

The migrant workers were left without any income after the people and businesses they worked for were forced to shut down as a result of the COVID-19 “situation”, the governor explained.

“Therefore they want to return to their country,” he said.

A total of 120 workers had registered with the provincial government of their intention to travel home, but only 106 presented themselves yesterday, Governor Phakaphong added.

The workers boarded six buses, all adjusted for the new anti-COVID health regulations, which would carry them to Ranong, north of Phuket, he explained.

All of the workers travelling home must be screened by health officials and must pass all immigration checks, he assured.

“All Myanmar people will be delivered to Ranong province to cross the border to return to their country,” Governor Pahakaphong said.

“Most of them said that once the COVID-19 situation is over, they will return to work in Phuket,” he added.