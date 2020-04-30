No new national COVID-19 related deaths, seven new cases

THAILAND: The government today (Apr 30) reported seven new patients infected with COVID-19, raising the total to 2,954 in 68 provinces, and no new deaths since the outbreak began.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 April 2020, 01:47PM

The child picks a face mask from a basketful distributed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in Klong Toey district yesterday (Apr 29). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

There were no new cases of people in contact with previous patients when the figures were compiled.

Phuket today reported three new infections involving contact with previous patients, but Phuket’s reporting deadline for the national total is midnight.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said it was the first time no new cases were reported involving close contact with previous patients.

The seven new cases included four patients detected from active detection. Three of them were in Phuket province and the other in Krabi province.

Three other new patients were returnees from Malaysia and they were already quarantined in Bangkok.

The death toll remained unchanged at 54.

Of the accumulated 2,954 cases, 2,687 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 213 others remained at hospitals.

It was the fourth day in a row were fewer than 10 new cases.

Dr Taweesilp said Thailand 59th in the global ranking of countries by the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of this morning, global COVID-19 cases numbered 3.22 million in 208 countries with 228,223 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.06 million and the most deaths at 61,668, he said.