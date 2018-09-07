PHUKET: An official from the Phuket Tourist Police has today confirmed that there are no laws currently in place covering ATV safety.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 7 September 2018, 05:59PM

The announcement comes following the death of Saudi Arabian tourist Muteb Alsahli, 24, who died on Tuesday (Sept 4) after suffering head injuries in an ATV accident last Sunday (Sept 2). (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 7), Capt Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed, “There are no laws to covering this kind of this vehicle. We can only point out to ATV businesses about the safety of ATVs for tourist.

“We have been to check three ATV businesses in Phuket since last weekend’s accident – ATV Seaview, Phuket Happy Paradise and Phra Thai Chang Yai – and other places in Phang Nga province (who Capt Eakkachai declined to name).

“They have tourism business certificates so they have not broken any laws. All businesses inspected follow the safety procedures such as giving ATV drivers helmets and making sure they use seat belts,” he said.

“We still keep checking ATV businesses and other risk places in Phuket.

“The Saudi Arabian tourist’s death is still under investigation. This case is not concluded yet,” he added.