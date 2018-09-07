THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police

PHUKET: An official from the Phuket Tourist Police has today confirmed that there are no laws currently in place covering ATV safety.

accidentsdeathpoliceSafetytransporttourism
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 7 September 2018, 05:59PM

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Phuket Tourist Police carry out there checks on ATV businesses. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The announcement comes following the death of Saudi Arabian tourist Muteb Alsahli, 24, who died on Tuesday (Sept 4) after suffering head injuries in an ATV accident last Sunday (Sept 2). (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 7), Capt Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed, “There are no laws to covering this kind of this vehicle. We can only point out to ATV businesses about the safety of ATVs for tourist.

“We have been to check three ATV businesses in Phuket since last weekend’s accident – ATV Seaview, Phuket Happy Paradise and Phra Thai Chang Yai – and other places in Phang Nga province (who Capt Eakkachai declined to name).

Central Phuket

“They have tourism business certificates so they have not broken any laws. All businesses inspected follow the safety procedures such as giving ATV drivers helmets and making sure they use seat belts,” he said.

“We still keep checking ATV businesses and other risk places in Phuket.

“The Saudi Arabian tourist’s death is still under investigation. This case is not concluded yet,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Timothy | 11 September 2018 - 08:24:35 

Yes Desktop, much better to have nobody inforce or follow rules. Of course the result is the most dangerous roads in the world. But who cares? You get to drive in any direction, at any speed you like... Brilliant!

DeKaaskopp | 10 September 2018 - 11:23:21 

Wiesel,you know that many people here come from "Nanny States"with millions of laws and ridiculous fines.Other people would like to live in a "Nanny state".That's the reason why some of them can't cope with the different lifestyle here.That's why they are so unhappy here and that's why they have to show their bitterness regularly.

Rorri_2 | 10 September 2018 - 09:00:29 

Wiesel, "How much more licenses, rules, insurances, registrations you want??? " those rule, laws, etc, are already there, I'm not sure what you are on about.

Kurt | 09 September 2018 - 22:21:28 

Mr Wiesel, it is not about more as mentioned in your question.  By thai law, any vehicle driving on public road must have a registration plate, and a insurance and I presume the driver a driving license, at least that of a motorbike driver.
The RTP nonsense that the ATV owners have a business licence, so it's ok do not make sense. Must be a local 'understanding' RTP/ATV owners. So obv...

Kurt | 09 September 2018 - 17:35:04 

So, if no law is covering the illegal driving ATV's ( no registration plate for driving public rd, no driving license required, as the 'thing' officially not exist) , who is guaranty law wise my safety on the road when a ATV bump into me, RTP?
The whole thing is a big joke. Laugh when I read how RTP tries to talk a bend banana straight.

Wiesel | 09 September 2018 - 11:48:04 

How much more licenses, rules, insurances, registrations you want??? Give the people brains and live would be much more safe and easy. By the way, seatbelt on quadbike is deadly trap if you flip over.

Rorri_2 | 09 September 2018 - 08:16:21 

"ATV drivers helmets and making sure they use seat belts,”  really, seat belts, on a ATV, this guy is making up stories, seat belts would trap you on the vehicle if it rolled, same as motorbikes... no seat belt.

Oh, no laws... what about duty of care.

BenPendejo | 08 September 2018 - 20:42:59 

Wow..very convenient...no laws, so it must be 100% the tourists fault. "Heem no lissen...dive like kayzee peepun...my bike go over hill...now kaput...heem owe me new bike".

Nasa12 | 08 September 2018 - 20:36:28 

All of this ATV in Phuket are import from China, and not one singel one are payd tax or import tax for.

Island Man | 08 September 2018 - 08:31:36 

Not broken any laws except it's illegal to operate ATV's on the road.

Nasa12 | 08 September 2018 - 07:20:24 

What about driver license?

Discover Thainess | 07 September 2018 - 21:16:07 

So there is nothing illegal about riding unregistered, unlicensed and probably uninsured ATVs on the road then? They are everywhere across the island, just go up to the Big Buddha for example. And I have never seen a seatbelt on a quad bike, that would be a death sentence if it were to roll over.  A buggy would have one though.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Phuket’s Songkran road death toll remains at one fatality
More promises after latest deadly crash
Double-decker bus hits truck at speed,19 dead
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Phuket Opinion: Road safety doesn’t happen by accident
Phuket Governor orders ‘autopsy’ on Songkran Seven Days road-safety campaign
Phuket’s Songkran holiday road toll holds at one dead
Phuket Police ramp up Songkran safety campaign after 30% jump in road-accident deaths
Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Songkran safety tops Phuket officials’ agenda
Driver, Chinese tourist dead, three tourists seriously injured in Phang Nga minivan crash

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket

 