The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No free passes across the bridge to or from Phuket: Governor

No free passes across the bridge to or from Phuket: Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has urged people in other provinces to follow the rules for domestic arrivals to be allowed to enter Phuket by land. They must be vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within seven days before travelling ‒ or else face being denied entry to the province, Governor Narong said.

corruptionCoronavirushealthtourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 July 2021, 05:25PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Checks are being done, Phuket officials maintain. Photo: PR Phuket

Checks are being done, Phuket officials maintain. Photo: PR Phuket

Checks are being done, Phuket officials maintain. Photo: PR Phuket

Checks are being done, Phuket officials maintain. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice posted by PR Phuket denouncing the video allegedly showing vehicles passing through the checkpoint unchecked as ’false information’. Image: PR Phuket

The notice posted by PR Phuket denouncing the video allegedly showing vehicles passing through the checkpoint unchecked as ’false information’. Image: PR Phuket

The notice posted by PR Phuket denouncing the video allegedly showing vehicles passing through the checkpoint unchecked as ’false information’. Image: PR Phuket

The notice posted by PR Phuket denouncing the video allegedly showing vehicles passing through the checkpoint unchecked as ’false information’. Image: PR Phuket

« »

The warning from Governor Narong follows the removal of the option for domestic arrivals entering Phuket by land being allowed to observe 14 days quarantine in Phuket after arriving, even if they fail to prove they are vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus.

The option for domestic arrivals to quarantine in Phuket was removed from the latest provincial order, which came into effect on July 1.

At that time, domestic arrivals arriving in Phuket by plane were already to be refused to board their plane if they failed to prove they were vaccinated or had tested negative for the COVID. That rule is still in effect.

Governor Narong’s warning also follows Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch delivering the message to a general assembly officers at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai last Tuesday (June 29).

“Any persons who do not satisfy the requirements set down are not to be granted passage onto or off the island,” Lt Gen Kitrat said.

However, that message apparently is not being understood, with the Phuket Governor repeating the same message yesterday (July 5) as reports started spiralling online over people stuck in Phang Nga unable to enter Phuket as they did not satisfy the requirements of entry to the province.

“From July 1, Phuket government [officers] have checked people who cross the bridge and come through Phuket Check Point as strictly as the checking at the airport,” Governor Narong said yesterday.

“If arrivals have not been vaccinated or tested before coming, we will not allow them entry to the island, as we need to control the number of infected cases [sic]. So, arrivals may face an inconvenience, but it is necessary [for them] to be checked,” he said.

“I would like to ask for cooperation from our brothers and sisters to prepare yourselves in advance. Please get vaccinated or tested in your provinces before coming,” Governor Narong said. 

“I also ordered the Chief of Phuket Land Transport Office [PLTO] to tell interprovincial bus operators to check their passengers travelling to Phuket,” he added.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“Please prepare yourselves, it will be good for you and our officers at the checkpoint,” Governor Narong concluded.

Officials deny ‘free pass’ across bridge

Governor Narong’s assurance that officers were being strict in enforcing the requirements for entering Phuket by land came while Phuket office of Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) ramped up its campaign against a video posted online allegedly showing people passing freely through the Phuket Check Point onto the island without being stopped and checked by officers.

PR Phuket yesterday (July 5) posted a notice explaining, “For the video posted on social media on July 2 saying that there was no checking at Phuket Check Point, the information is false. Do not believe and share”.

In the video, which was reported as 2.15 minutes long, a man explains that he was at the checkpoint and observing the checking process.

“I see only one officer working at the checkpoint. A motorbike with sidecar has passed, three pickup trucks have passed without being checked. Two more pickup trucks have passed, and a cement truck has passed,” he said.  

“I don’t see any checking being conducted. Riders and drivers can pass through the checkpoint easily. I will not be surprised if the Phuket Sandbox will fail soon because there is no checking,” the man said.

“I have no doubt whether there will be any new cases of [people] infected with the [Delta] variant or [beta] variant or whatever. I will not really be surprised. Goodbye,” he added.

PR Phuket in its post yesterday said, “To those who have watched the video, please do not believe or share it. It is false information which means to damage the image of Phuket.

“Additionally, some Phuket users have posted to offer a reward for any person who can provide information about the man who made the video,” the notice added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister in quarantine, Volunteers & Soi Dog ask for Phuket dog shelter to reopen |:| July 6
Phang Nga COVID tests for residents only
Samui Plus program for inoculated tourists should begin on July 15
Patong festival welcomes Sandbox tourists with a bang
Soi Dog Foundation urges governor to reopen Phuket Stray Dog Shelter amid welfare concerns
England to lift virus restrictions as Israel raises vaccine fears
‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns
No ‘3 day limit’ on COVID test documents for domestic visitors to Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First 1,000 Phuket arrivals, SEC goes after Binance, huge chemical explosion |:| July 5
PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive
Samut Prakan factory inferno kills 1, at least 60 injured
Electricity outage to affect Kathu
Phuket health chief moves to dampen Starbucks COVID fears
Kathu municipal schools closed over COVID concerns
Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already

 

Phuket community
‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns

Thought we passed that stage thinking that Sinovac sugarwater needs more excuses. Anyone who downpla...(Read More)

No ‘3 day limit’ on COVID test documents for domestic visitors to Phuket

So fully vaccinated tourist arriving to Phuket from safe countries must have PCR Covid test just 3 d...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

BBC writes 07/05 in a report on Delta in Asian countries that the variant is in Phuket, and 26% o...(Read More)

‘Memo’ leaks prompt Sinovac concerns

But haven't you heard, that document was not "authentic" (according to Thai TV last ni...(Read More)

PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive

No surprise with all the constant flouting of rules Prayut and his entourage perform for their PR ...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi fares raising concerns already

Authorities will do nothing to rein in the transportation cartel because these are their family memb...(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation urges governor to reopen Phuket Stray Dog Shelter amid welfare concerns

They don't want help because they want them to die and save them the problem of having to look a...(Read More)

PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive

Had the government official from Surin been vaccinated? Covid-19 is not selective. The rule shou...(Read More)

Government defends Phuket beach, booze photos

Of course the government defends whatever they do, right or wrong. The same old story; "do as w...(Read More)

Government lambastes US for TIP downgrade

@xi-virus. Bravo USA??? The country run and manipulated by big time drug dealers and corrupt big bus...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential

 