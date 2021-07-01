The Phuket News
Phuket officers ordered to police the bridges for COVID travellers

Phuket officers ordered to police the bridges for COVID travellers

PHUKET: Police, soldiers, navy personnel and an assortment of other law-enforcement officers in Phuket have been given clear orders to ensure that any persons crossing the bridges onto or off Phuket comply with the COVID-19 protection measures.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 July 2021, 10:24AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch delivered the message at a general assembly held at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai on Tuesday (June 29).

Present at the assembly were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and leading officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, the Royal Thai Army 41st Military Circle, which heads Army operations in Phuket, as well as officers form the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) along with general police, volunteers and government officials.

“The Tha Chatchai checkpoint will be an important land screening point that must screen tourists traveling in and out of the province under the conditions of Phuket Sandbox,” Lt Gen Kitrat said.

Any persons who do not satisfy the requirements set down are not to be granted passage onto or off the island, he said.

“Phuket must welcome tourists safely. There must be no spread of COVID-19, as Phuket is a model province for about 10 other provinces to follow that will open to tourists on October 1,” he explained.

“Any travelers departing from Phuket after spending 14 days on the island must present evidence to the authorities confirming that COVID-19 tests during the 14 nights stay in Phuket show that no infection was detected,” Lt Gen Kitrat said.

“If it’s a Thai national, we just check that they have been vaccinated with the full dose of each vaccine or have a test certificate proving that they are not infected. We also make sure they have the Mor Chana application installed [on their phones] and have registered their travel details through the www.gophuget.com website. Upon arrival, they show this evidence to the staff, and they will be allowed to enter,” he added.

“Therefore, I ask you to study the conditions and rules that Phuket Province [the provincial government] has clearly defined,” Lt Gen Kitrat said.

However, he emphasized to officials that inspections must be rigorous without the impression that citizens rights are restricted.

