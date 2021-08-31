The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor

No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has claimed that no COVID-19 patients have escaped any field hospitals in Phuket, but has ramped up the number of security personnel after drugs were found at one of the compounds.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 August 2021, 12:51PM

Governor Narong made the announcement at an assembly of police officers in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: PR Dept

Governor Narong made the announcement at an assembly of police officers in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: PR Dept

Governor Narong made the announcement at an assembly of police officers in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: PR Dept

Governor Narong made the announcement at an assembly of police officers in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: PR Dept

Governor Narong made the announcement at an assembly of police officers in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: PR Dept

Governor Narong made the announcement at an assembly of police officers in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: PR Dept

« »

“For the news about the patients fleeing from a field hospital that was posted on social media, our police, military officers and relevant officials have checked and found that no patients have fled from any field hospital,” Governor Narong said at a mass assembly of Phuket police gathered at the Phuket Emergency Operation Center at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30).

“However, officers found that illegal drugs had been smuggled to patients at one of the field hospitals. We will add more officers standing by at field hospitals and other venues,” Governor said. 

“This mass assembly aims to make you understand among officers to work strictly under the provincial orders to help reduce the number of infections among Thai and migrant workers in Phuket. Police can charge those who violate the orders,” he said. 

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Chaiwat Uikham who also presented in the mass assembly explained that. 

Brightview Center

“Since April when the third wave of the pandemic started, we found many clusters among migrant workers who work at markets, on fishing boats and at piers, as well as construction sites and their accommodations,” he said. 

“The Phuket government issued provincial order no 4977/2564 on Saturday [Aug 29] to control the migrant workers who do not stay in their camps, factories or other places of work,” he said.

“We have set up teams to patrol and search for migrant workers who do not follow the order. Officers will go out to promote the order and remind workers and their employers about the order and charges,” he added.

“This work will be a collaboration among officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Phuket Employment Office, Phuket Office of Labour Protection and Welfare, Phuket Public Health Office, Phuket Immigration and local residents,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 31 August 2021 - 16:55:07 

The reason I was at Mission was Vachira insisted upon A Covid test before I could obtain a simple skin biopsy. Left skid marks getting outta there. Last thing I need now is imprisonment.

PAsh | 31 August 2021 - 14:58:06 

Its all getting very sinister in Thailnd. Escaing frma Hospital where your sent even if your not ill..  Is a very slippery slope.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record daily Covid cases in Phuket, Partying monks expelled, Thai Paralympians win |:| August 31
Governor admits patients did flee quarantine centre
Partying monks expelled, given suspended jail terms
Dine-in customers to help restaurants recover 50% of income
Censure debate kicks off
US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan
Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day
Another B44.3 billion for COVID-19 relief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket restrictions extended 2 weeks, ’Joe Ferrari’ denies extortion accusations |:| August 30
COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital
Israeli boy dies from box jellyfish sting on Koh Phangan
Electricity outage to affect Rawai
American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare
Phuket COVID restrictions extended
India pinpointed for TAT tourism bonanza

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

Thailand cannot reach herd immunity with Sinovac, why would anyone think that the very country which...(Read More)

No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor

The reason I was at Mission was Vachira insisted upon A Covid test before I could obtain a simple sk...(Read More)

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

What a load of shgrtity. Masks work fine when people care enough to wear them properly, just ask ...(Read More)

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

I'm guessing the majority are Myanmar? Easy targets to lock up when not really ill? But as far a...(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

@Ematt but Kurt,as I'm sure you are aware, is superior to most of us, so will not accept the vac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

Got second jab this morning, walk-in to Patong Hospital took an hour plus 30 mins observation, very ...(Read More)

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

Field hospitals that incarcerate people who are not ill is probably the silliest policy in Thaind ap...(Read More)

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

Masjs do not worhxgrsitysweet they give less than 10^ protection against 12% for fresh air and good ...(Read More)

No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor

Its all getting very sinister in Thailnd. Escaing frma Hospital where your sent even if your not ill...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended

Here is a solution to many of Thailand's problems. Only provide Sinovac vaccine to any governme...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 