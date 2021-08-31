No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has claimed that no COVID-19 patients have escaped any field hospitals in Phuket, but has ramped up the number of security personnel after drugs were found at one of the compounds.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 August 2021, 12:51PM

Governor Narong made the announcement at an assembly of police officers in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: PR Dept

“For the news about the patients fleeing from a field hospital that was posted on social media, our police, military officers and relevant officials have checked and found that no patients have fled from any field hospital,” Governor Narong said at a mass assembly of Phuket police gathered at the Phuket Emergency Operation Center at the Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 30).

“However, officers found that illegal drugs had been smuggled to patients at one of the field hospitals. We will add more officers standing by at field hospitals and other venues,” Governor said.

“This mass assembly aims to make you understand among officers to work strictly under the provincial orders to help reduce the number of infections among Thai and migrant workers in Phuket. Police can charge those who violate the orders,” he said.

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Chaiwat Uikham who also presented in the mass assembly explained that.

“Since April when the third wave of the pandemic started, we found many clusters among migrant workers who work at markets, on fishing boats and at piers, as well as construction sites and their accommodations,” he said.

“The Phuket government issued provincial order no 4977/2564 on Saturday [Aug 29] to control the migrant workers who do not stay in their camps, factories or other places of work,” he said.

“We have set up teams to patrol and search for migrant workers who do not follow the order. Officers will go out to promote the order and remind workers and their employers about the order and charges,” he added.

“This work will be a collaboration among officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Phuket Employment Office, Phuket Office of Labour Protection and Welfare, Phuket Public Health Office, Phuket Immigration and local residents,” he said.