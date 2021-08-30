The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

PHUKET: Officials responsible for safeguarding the field hospital set up at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus in Kathu are conducting a full check of the patients being kept there after some of them were seen fleeing the COVID-care facility yesterday (Aug 29).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 August 2021, 06:22PM

Two patients were seen fleeing the field hospital at PSU Phuket in Kathu. Photo: Busaya Santisant

Two patients were seen fleeing the field hospital at PSU Phuket in Kathu. Photo: Busaya Santisant

Two patients were seen fleeing the field hospital at PSU Phuket in Kathu. Photo: Busaya Santisant

Two patients were seen fleeing the field hospital at PSU Phuket in Kathu. Photo: Busaya Santisant

Two patients were seen fleeing the field hospital at PSU Phuket in Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two patients were seen fleeing the field hospital at PSU Phuket in Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), confirmed that he learned of patients fleeing the field hospital only today after one of the doctors providing care for the COVID-19 infected patients there reported it.

“We need to check how many patients have fled the hospital and where they have gone so that we can catch them and bring them back to the hospital. I will report this to superior officers,” Dr Kusak said.

“At the hospital, we have personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command posted for safety and security,” he added.

Dr Busaya Santisant went public with reporting patients fleeing the field hospital through a post on her Facebook page last night.

Phuket Property

“Patients [have] fled the field hospital at PSU. I want to consult superior officers. We, medical staff, cannot handle this. If they flee, can we just close the door and let the police catch them?” Dr Busaya said in her post.

“If those who have fled the hospital have been treated with medication and do not have any symptoms, can we just send them back to do house isolation? Military police who come to stand by [here] cannot give any help, but just inform us,” Dr Busaya added.

Dr Busaya told The Phuket News this morning (Aug 30) that she just wanted to share what had happened at the field hospital and what medical staff are doing, so that reporters or responsible officers could take action.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 30 August 2021 - 19:06:59 

Catch the escapers and let them complete isolation behind bars in old prison. Dr Busaya actually is saying that the military police of the navy at guard at field hospital is good for nothing. Hahaha. Get them tested too again.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Israeli boy dies from box jellyfish sting on Koh Phangan
Electricity outage to affect Rawai
American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare
Phuket COVID restrictions extended
India pinpointed for TAT tourism bonanza
Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases
Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge
Booster shots start ‘next month’
New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1
Ready to reopen, safely
Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption
Preserving a cultural heritage
Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations
Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn

 

Phuket community
COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

Catch the escapers and let them complete isolation behind bars in old prison. Dr Busaya actually is ...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

The Thai death rate from COVID per head of population is about 4th LOWEST in the WORLD per JHU. And ...(Read More)

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

@Nasa12 The answer to your question can be found in the article....(Read More)

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

For about 2 years ago, 2 tourists rent a kayak on the same place and they missing, have they find t...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

Well I had two weeks at the end of Juky begining of August and left early. Yes I felt cheated. Of co...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

Again people, understand that COVID is not going to improve whenthe vaccine used (Sinovac) is only 5...(Read More)

Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases

3818 cases since 3/4 + 155 uncounted cases = 3973 - 2358 discharged = 1615 = dead (19) + in-care (15...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended

Divide and conquer - :( The order also increases the maximum number of people allowed to gather a...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended

'The order gave no explanation of the “Phuket Safety School Sandbox” project...' LOL....(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

They're coming from places where life is back to normal. Hotels, Bars & restaurants are all ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura

 