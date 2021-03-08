BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
No charges for wild teens running amok in closed bar

PHUKET: Two teenagers already arrested for stealing motorbikes have now been identified as two of the three youths who trespassed by entering a closed bar in Kata last Wednesday night (Mar 3).

crime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 8 March 2021, 05:41PM

One of the teens dancing on the bar counter last Wednesday night, before the three teens doused the whole bar area with a fire extinguisher. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the teens dancing on the bar counter last Wednesday night, before the three teens doused the whole bar area with a fire extinguisher. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

While in the bar, in addition to stealing bottles of alcohol and fruit juice, and bags of nuts, the youths ran amok, dancing on the counters and dousing the venue with a fire extinguisher before leaving.

Amornrat Suksingthong, 47, manager of The Sundeck bar located on the hills overlooking Kata Noi Bay on the road from Kata to Saiyuan in Rawai (Route 4030), explained today (Mar 8) that Karon Police had informed her that two of the three teenagers had been arrested for the incident, which was recorded by CCTV after 10pm last Wednesday.

The two teenagers – identified only as a 17-year-old named only as “Dream” and his 13-year-old brother named only as “Deer” – were arrested by Wichit Police last Thursday (Mar 4), the day after the incident at the bar.

The two were arrested for stealing at least six motorbikes in recent months.

The two teens had not yet been charged for trespassing in the bar, police said, and Ms Amornrat said today that she would like to keep it that way.

“I do not want to take action against them because I think they were just having thoughtless fun,” she said.

“From the CCTV footage, the teenagers seemed to have taken only snacks and drinks, not high-valued items. They stole only boxes of juice, bottles of alcohol, and a pack of peanuts,” Ms Amornrat said.

“The action that really hurt my feelings was that before leaving they also sprayed a fire extinguisher all around the bar, the drinks counter, the CCTV camera and the floor,” she said. 

“I had to clean the whole bar area, but there is still some residue that cannot be washed off,” Ms Amongrat said.

