Teen brothers caught for spate of motorbike thefts

PHUKET: Two teenage brothers have been arrested for stealing up to six motorbikes in recent months.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 March 2021, 10:59AM

The teenage brothers were arrested on Thursday (Mar 4). Photo: Wichit Police

The teenage brothers were arrested on Thursday (Mar 4). Photo: Wichit Police

Police have yet to confirm whether the two teens were involved in the theft of both wheels from a motorbike that was left parked in front of the 7-Eleven near the Rawai beachfront. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police led by Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong and Lt Col Chatchai Chuuu arrested the two teens – a 17-year-old named only as “Dream” and his 13-year-old brother named only as “Deer” – at about 1pm on Thursday (Mar 4), said a report of the arrests.

Police had been looking for the pair since a Yamaha Mio was reported stolen about 3:10am on Feb 5, the report noted.

Wichit Police took the pair into custody after officers saw Dream riding a black Honda Dream motorbike that had been reported as stolen from a location in Rawai. Chalong Police was notified of the theft on Feb 2, the report said.

During questioning Dream admitted to stealing six motorbikes in total, including the Honda Dream and the Yamaha Mio.

His brother, Deer, was involved in four of the motorbike thefts, Dream admitted, said the report.

The pair were taken into custody while they were scouting for another motorbike to steal, the report added.

Wichit Police have yet to confirm the exact charges the two boys will face.

Wichit Police have also yet to confirm whether the two teens were involved in the theft of both wheels from a motorbike that was parked in front of a 7-Eleven near the Rawai beachfront between 9pm Wednesday night and 2am Thursday morning.

