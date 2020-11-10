BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No chance of coup, says army

No chance of coup, says army

THAILAND: Army chief Narongphan Jittkaewtae has ruled out any chance of a military coup to end the ongoing crisis, saying political problems must be solved by political means.

politicsmilitary
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 November 2020, 09:16AM

Army chief Narongphan Jittkaewtae speaks to reporters yesterday (Nov 9). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasil.

Army chief Narongphan Jittkaewtae speaks to reporters yesterday (Nov 9). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasil.

Asked yesterday (Nov 9) about the chances of the coup requested by a group of royalists on Sunday, the army chief replied: “Below zero.”

Royalists had called for a coup after thousands of anti-government protesters again rallied in support of demands for reform of the monarchy.

They later calmed down, instead opting to submit a petition giving the army their moral support in defending the royal institution.

Sunday’s demonstration saw a brief scuffle after a water cannon was deployed against the protesters, who had broken through a police cordon near the Grand Palace.

Police later apologised but confirmed it was pure water, not laced with chemicals as protesters claimed last month.

Gen Narongphan said authorities had not taken action against all protesters, only those who broke the law, but admitted that there were people who wanted to instigate violence.

He also defended the way the police behaved during the rally, saying some protesters had lit firework-like objects that they were about to throw into the palace.

Military personnel were injured while providing security in the area, he said, adding that the army chief then gave a stern warning to the protesters not to enter the palace grounds.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, said police had warned the protesters to stop trying to break through the cordon to enter prohibited areas surrounding the Grand Palace.

Police had to use the water cannon against them to prevent violence and damage to the government and royal property. Plain, non-chemical water was sprayed vertically, not horizontally, at the protesters, said Pol Maj Gen Piya.

AVC Engineering

Regarding smoke bombs found at Sanam Luang, he said such devices had been used in many locations where the protesters gathered on Sunday.

Police would examine these to determine whether they violated the Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act.

A police officer was also hurt by glass and bottles thrown by the protesters – his head was cut and he needed stitches, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.

As for the protesters’ mock red postboxes containing letters they had written for His Majesty the King, he said they were now being kept at Chana Songkhram police station. Asked if the letter writers would be prosecuted he said officers would first examine the contents to see if they was illegal.

Meanwhile, Piyarat Chongthep, aka Toto, the head of the “We Volunteer” group of security guards that provided security for the protesting People’s Movement, said on Facebook that coloured smoke bombs were used to counter the police use of high-pressure water cannons against protesters.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted he had never dictated how the country’s conflict must be solved.

“I listen to all sides. I still believe that talk is always the best solution to every problem,” he said.

Protest leader Arnon Nampa said the military would not stage a coup since they thought the protesters would use this to revoke the charter.

“The solution is to compromise, like HM the King said. But how and when? I still see the two sides’ efforts to prevent loss. I want them to remain strong and get through this together,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 10 November 2020 - 12:26:09 

[has ruled out any chance of a military coup to end the ongoing crisis, saying political problems must be solved by political means.]  Never stopped the military before! I've seen 3 coups in my time here all initiated by the military,

CaptainJack69 | 10 November 2020 - 12:15:08 

A big part of what the protesters want changed is that the government IS the army. How can the army stage a coup against itself? Headlines like this seem highly suspicious in these murky political times. Like people are going to forget that 'PM Prayut' is actually General Prayut.

Kurt | 10 November 2020 - 10:30:06 

Of course no army coup. The army can not do a coup against army people ( class mates) sitting in appointed political seats ( not chosen through  peoples election). That would be the world joke of the year.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One dead, three injured as motorbikes collide in Pa Khlok
PM axes bill on military draft
‘Milestone’ virus vaccine claims boost hope as global cases soar
Health authority explains new shortened quarantine option
Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala, Karon
Worldwide COVID cases top 50 million
Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests
DDC releases timeline of Indian COVID patient’s movements
Five injured in Phang Nga tourist speedboat fire
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris
Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand
Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient
Protesters ‘post’ letters to King after police fire water cannon
Biden urges unity in victory speech after beating Trump
Police out in force at Royal Plaza

 

Phuket community
PM axes bill on military draft

smaller army- means lesser generals- not going to fly...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

[has ruled out any chance of a military coup to end the ongoing crisis, saying political problems mu...(Read More)

PM axes bill on military draft

A great idea PM. No one should ever be forced to join the military even in times of no peace. If gov...(Read More)

PM axes bill on military draft

It's not surprising that General Prayut is against measures that would risk reducing his positio...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

A big part of what the protesters want changed is that the government IS the army. How can the army ...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

"the corona deaths stopped late may" Excellent news Skip ! Should they open all the border...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

Wow Kurt, those numbers seem to affect your sleep { 03.03.52}. Guess you will have to stay home for ...(Read More)

Health authority explains new shortened quarantine option

Thai health officialdom has to clean slates. Testing arrivals from abroad, many Thai and a few forei...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

Of course no army coup. The army can not do a coup against army people ( class mates) sitting in app...(Read More)

Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand

And @DeK, I was commenting on reactions of Thai Officials expectations about the transition of power...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 