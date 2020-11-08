Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Protesters ‘post’ letters to King after police fire water cannon

Protesters ‘post’ letters to King after police fire water cannon

BANGKOK: Police fired water cannon at anti-government protesters to prevent them from marching to the Royal Household Bureau at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday (Nov 8).

politicspoliceviolence
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 8 November 2020, 11:36PM

Protesters react after police fired water cannon at them at Sanam Luang on Sunday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Protesters react after police fired water cannon at them at Sanam Luang on Sunday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Authorities briefly used water cannon when the protesters reached the area outside the Supreme Court building at Sanam Luang on their way to submit letters addressed to the bureau requesting reform of the monarchy, reports the Bangkok Post.

Four red post boxes were placed on Ratchadamnoen Nai Avenue for protesters to “post” their letters to the King. 

Police had set up a blockade outside the Supreme Court to prevent the demonstrators from advancing. After the water fusillade, authorities said they would not fire again as long as protesters stayed away from the barricade.

The Erawan Medical Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported that one police officer and two protesters were slightly injured when the water cannon was fired. 

Property in Phuket

Many angered demonstrators then moved to the open space at Sanam Luang. Their leaders on Sunday evening were negotiating with a police team led by Pol Lt Gen Phukphong Phongpetra to end the stalemate. 

The decision to use water cannon came after police had warned protesters to stay at least 150 metres away from the building. 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient
Biden urges unity in victory speech after beating Trump
Police out in force at Royal Plaza
Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses
Biden wins White House with at least 279 electoral votes, Trump at 214
Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail
Netherlands man, 38, reported as COVID positive in Phuket
Last candidates enter race for President in Phuket provincial election
Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project
Samui Frenchwoman contracted virus ‘via hotel food trays’, says DDC
Thai Travel Agents Association urges quarantine-free tourism
Brits arrested in Phuket international school immigration raid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st Thai Covid death in 49 days! Phuket teacher allegedly kicks child face? || November 6
Retired Thai returnee dies of COVID-19
Phuket police probe child, 5, kicked in face by teacher

 

Phuket community
Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

It has turned into a jungle version of Phi Phi Island! Noisy, often crowded, and seemingly unmanage...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses

My understanding of this situation is that the school also owes the teachers "back pay." W...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project

Squatters in Thailand are called Sea Gypsies? You homestead on someone else's land for years an...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses

Yup, Thai immigration is a murky world full of shady 'influential' figures promising to sort...(Read More)

Netherlands man, 38, reported as COVID positive in Phuket

@SEC2, Don't wonder any longer. Much of the thai ASQ rulings are just tiger paper work in order ...(Read More)

Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail

It is good to consider alternatives especially more eco friendly ones. However this is missing the w...(Read More)

ASQ report: A Phuket expat’s personal account of re-entering Thailand

Problem is that many meetings to conclude the most simple matters are hold with a 'audience'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses

Good article. Leaves many questions unanswered by officials. Keep up the good work. ...(Read More)

Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail

Good reconsideration, Minister. I already wrote 05 Nov. perhaps a combination of electric- and troll...(Read More)

Netherlands man, 38, reported as COVID positive in Phuket

Doesn't anyone else wonder how somebody can be in a ASQ facility in Phuket if there are NO direc...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
K9 Point
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
AVC Engineering
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 