PHUKET: The Nigerian man suspected of breaking into 52-year-old Russian woman Elena Kharenko’s home and shooting her in a bungled burglary attempt in Rawai continues to deny charges against him even after the closure of the investigation, Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police confirmed today (Nov 18).

Saturday 18 November 2017, 04:02PM

James Chukwunweike Chijioke (right) and Sasipha Nakhonthaisong are presented to media on Sept 1. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

James Chukwunweike Chijioke, 27 and his partner Ms Sasipha Nakhonthaisong, are both being prosecuted for theft charges, while Chijioke also has an additional charge of attempted murder.

“He continues to deny all the charges,” said Lt Chanat.

“The investigation is complete. The case file was sent to the public prosecutor around the beginning of November, it is with them now.

“The court date depends on when the prosecutors finish processing the case file,” he added.

Both Chijioke and Sasipha are currently being detained in Phuket Provincial Prison, said Lt Chanat

The victim, Ms Kharenko, has left Phuket since the incident, he noted.

“After she recovered she went back to Russia. Perhaps she comes and goes, but the last I know was that she left Phuket,” Lt Chanat said.

On Aug 30, Ms Kharenk was taken to hospital after being shot during a bungled break-in at her home in Rawai.

Ms Kharenko was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after she raised the alarm by running to neighbours for help at about 2:47am, Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News. (See story here.)

At about 10pm on Aug 31 officers took Chijioke into custody at a house in Soi Jailek-Samakkee 2 in the Saiyuan area of Rawai.

In the house officers found a collection of items later identified as stolen from another house in Rawai on July 26.

Chijioke denied any involvement in the shooting of Ms Kharenko and police had yet to confirm any charges against him. (See story here.)

On Sept 1, Ms Kharenko identified Chijioke as the man involved in the incident.

During a press conference held on Sept 1, more details on the arrest of Chijioke were announced.

However, also presented at that press conference was Sasipha, 33, from Phuket.

During that press conference, Chalong Police Chief Col Prachum Rueanthong said that police managed to track down Chijioke’s car from CCTV footage from outside of Ms Kharenko’s property. They then discovered that the second suspect, Sasipha, had used the vehicle to go and send a parcel to Bangkok. That parcel was intercepted by police who discovered that the parcel contained a notebook computer belonging to Ms Kharenko. (See story here.)