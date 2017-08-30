PHUKET: A Russian woman is in hospital after being shot during a bungled break-in at her home in the southern Phuket area of Rawai early this morning (Aug 30).

Wednesday 30 August 2017, 11:17AM

Elena Kharenko, 52, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after she raised the alarm by running to neighbours for help at about 2:47am, Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

“She was shot twice – once in the left side of her waist and in the calf of her right leg,” Lt Chanat said.

“She is having the bullet in her waist removed this morning,” he added.

“We have had very little time to question Ms Kharenko, but she said she saw two thieves in the house,” Lt Chanat confirmed.

“One of them shot her. The thieves took the small safe from the house, but she said there was nothing inside,” he added.

At the scene police found bloody footsteps from the shower, where the glass wall had been shattered, through to the bedroom, where officers found two .38 bullet casings on the floor.

They also found another .38 bullet casing in the garden.

Lt Chanat said police were checking CCTV footage from the house for more leads.