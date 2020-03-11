THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New turtle nest found on Phuket beach

New turtle nest found on Phuket beach

PHUKET: Officers at Sirinath National Park were called to a small beach just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11) where a turtle nest was found containing more than 120 eggs.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 11 March 2020, 06:44PM

The turtle nest containing 123 eggs was found on a small beach on the headland just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11). Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle nest containing 123 eggs was found on a small beach on the headland just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11). Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle tracks were found on a small beach on the headland just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11). Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle tracks were found on a small beach on the headland just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11). Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle nest containing 123 eggs was found on a small beach on the headland just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11). Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle nest containing 123 eggs was found on a small beach on the headland just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11). Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle nest containing 123 eggs was found on a small beach on the headland just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11). Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle nest containing 123 eggs was found on a small beach on the headland just south of Nai Yang early this morning (Mar 11). Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

The turtle eggs were moved to a safer location on Nai Yang Beach where park officers can watch over them. Photo: Sirinath National Park

« »

Park Chief Natthawat Nuisriram told The Phuket News that his officers received a call at about 5am from a local villager who reported finding turtle tracks in the sand at the small beach, at Ao Sai Kru on the headliand immediately south of Nai Yang.

“We went to see the tracks in the sand, and we estimate that the turtle measured only about 35cm across, which is a small turtle,” Mr Natthawat said.

“We dug through the sand and finally found the nest at about 6am. There were 123 eggs and all them appeared to be good condition, but at this stage we don’t know what species of turtle laid them,” he added.

Park Chief Natthawat had the eggs moved to a site on Nai Yang Beach where they are protected by an enclosure and officers can watch over them.

“It is safer for the eggs. Sea water could reach the area where they were laid and it would have been difficult for our officers to take care of them,” he said.

Mr Natthawat said he expected the eggs to hatch n about 50 days.

The LifeCo Phuket

“If anyone sees a turtle laying eggs on a beach, please call us at 076-679134 or call me directly at 081-9685725,” he said.

Mr Natthawat confirmed that the the reward for finding the turtle nest will be honoured.

“However, the two villagers who were together when they found the turtle tracks have yet to settle a disagreement over who saw the tracks first,” he said.

Prarop Plang Ngan, Chief of Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 located at Sirinath National Park, last November announced a B20,000 reward for anyone who first reports finding a leatherback sea turtle’s nest or a leatherback sea turtle laying eggs.

A B10,000 is to be given for other kinds of sea turtle, Mr Prarop said. (See story here.).

The reward for reporting turtle nests initially applied to only certain beaches in Phuket and Phang Nga that are known to be preferred locations for turtles to lay eggs, but the reward was later extended to apply to other local beaches, Mr Prarop later confirmed. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Six new local infections lift COVID-19 cases to 59
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket’s secret quarantine location and more coronavirus updates! Baby turtles hatch! || March 11
Phuket Governor shuts four virus quarantine zones, opens new secret location
Andrew Wood elected President of Skål International Bangkok for second consecutive term
Thais told to sit tight in Italy
All inbound arrivals face mandatory measures
B400bn stimulus package to ease virus impact approved
Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town
New batch of baby turtles hatch at Bor Dan Beach
Motorbike thief arrested
Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New requirements over coronavirus in Thailand? Hunting Kamala firestarter! || March 10
Three new local COVID-19 cases
Quarantine dodgers reporting to authorities

 

Phuket community
Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

How is it possible that the richest thai province, Phuket, remain in a 3e world country stage when i...(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

These supplies "might" hold the given amount of water, but just how much is usable? And it...(Read More)

Thais told to sit tight in Italy

For Thailand the best is to let Thai in heavenly effected coronavirus countries, like Korea, Italy a...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

Coming up with 'protective measures' as a Government, measures that are not protective at al...(Read More)

Srisoonthorn residents rally against quarantine zone

yet another screw up by this bungling idiot...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Mr. K. please dont write such stupid comments....(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

What we are all “waiting for” Kurt is for YOU to leave Thailand, lol. ...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Yes Kurt, I’ve always thought that Thai people are too polite. They should stop it immediately, a...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

You need a health certificate now if you come from Italy wanting to enter Austria.Must be according ...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Looks like the censors are back and active at PN...arbitrary as it may be. Let Jor go off on his rac...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Singha
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 