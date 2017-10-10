The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

New tsunami-warning buoy to be deployed off Phuket

PHUKET: A team of technicians departed Phuket yesterday (Oct 9) to install a tsunami-warning buoy in the Indian Ocean.

disasters,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 October 2017, 11:40AM

Present at the high-powered event at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast, to mark the departure of the team on board the boat MV SEAFDEC, which belongs to the Samut Prakan-based Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Centre, were Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) Director Chatchawan Benjasiriwong and representatives from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command.

Also present were executive officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and DDPM officials from the Andaman coast provinces, including Phuket.

The nine-day mission is scheduled to be carried out from Oct 9-18, said Mr Chatchawan.

MV SEAFDEC departed at 3:30pm.

The mission was being carried out “in order to make sure that the system is ready to transfer data to warn people of tsunamis,” Mr Chatchawan sagely noted.

However, no other details were provided, including where the buoy is to be deployed, the budget used to fund the mission or any other explanation of the current operational status of the “tsunami-warning system” that aims to provide residents and tourists along the Andaman coast of an impending tsunami.

British International School, Phuket

In July last year, Phuket officials played down concerns in response to repeated requests for updates on what was being done to repair a tsunami-warning buoy that stopped transmitting data in March. (See story here.)

In August this year, DDPM-Phuket officials announced that it aimed to have all 19 tsunami-warning towers in Phuket operational by the end of that month. (See story here.)

In addressing those concerns, Mr Chatchawan, who at the time was DDPM Region 18 Chief, also confirmed that one of the two tsunami-warning buoys anchored up to 1,000 kilometres off Phuket’s west coast, and which serve as critical components in Thailand’s tsunami-warning system, was operational.

“We have just completed an annual check on one buoy, which is still working,’ he said.

“We are in the middle of conducting a check on the other buoy now, which has ceased functioning. We expect it to be fully operational again by October,” Mr Chatchawan said at the time.

“Do not worry about the buoy that is not working now because it is part of a much larger system of other warning buoys that work together to detect tsunamis, so one buoy not working has very little effect on the whole tsunami-detection system,” he explained.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket enjoys 50,000-tourist boost during Golden Week

This is good news! And, by law, it would put a minimum of β2.5 million into the lifeguard funding. That, along with September revenues, should be m...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty

The only REAL message it sends to the tourists in the world wich the TAT lured to Thailand with their phantastic idea of SUMMER SEASON instead of OFF...(Read More)

‘No more dumping in my klong,’ says Chalong Mayor

install hidden cameras. And a fine of 2000 thb only? That is a joke! A fine of 10,000 thb is more realistic for trying to stop the lousy dump pract...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Let the municipalities take over? You've got to be kidding. Before the Phuket Lifeguard Service, standards at beaches varied. It wasn't unusua...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Fair and well written opinion! Clearly this person knows what he is writing about!...(Read More)

No matched DNA results in Yingluck’s escape

And the point of knowing the car she used to escape the country is???? Spend more effort finding her!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Perhaps the Government should create a Beach Rescue Department under or with the Tourist Police: this department could also run the beach chair rentin...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty

Well, here is something for Thai officials/authorities: It is never to late to start working or searching for responsibilities. There is a Buddhist ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Not sure about all that as the ones I've come across on many Phuket beaches appear lazy, uninterested and even doubling as rental thugs, wouldn...(Read More)

Cops target Phuket in mafia blitz

The Immigration Bureau's new Advanced Passenger Processing System shows how far behind Thailand is. Everything the Commander outlines is common se...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.