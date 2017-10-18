Recent Comments

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming Records about the number of drownings...HA! Knowing how this place works, they probably count them the same way as they count their shameful motorbik...(Read More)

All safe as Phuket tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill It could be a mechanic taking to bus on test run which makes everything else superfluous and not worthy of ridiculous comment....(Read More)

Forest officials investigate illegal logging in Phuket It's the same idiot who wants a helicopter to patrol the forest for fires and to cane juveniles. ...(Read More)

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming For sure the Governor and TAT are not publishing that figure. Denial,lying about it makes you have to feel lesser your own incompetence. Thinking ab...(Read More)

Lifesaving Phuket surfer speaks out Was very interesting to read how bad actually the Phuket beaches safety is daily on stake. Astonishing is to read that the rescue official who was ...(Read More)

Dangling wires suspected as cause of pickup engine blaze in Phuket Hahahaha, Let's hope for the car owner that with the help of the 'very analytical believe report' of the RTP, he and his insurance can cla...(Read More)

Phuket car crash brings power pole down in Kathu Mhh, very strange. I want to drive high speed, faster than recommended 50 kmph. Why I want that? Because I want that. Don't ask me more, becau...(Read More)

Forest officials investigate illegal logging in Phuket Always the same on Phuket. A lot of talks of Officials after the happenings. For a press talk they look quick in the law and mention nicely which ac...(Read More)