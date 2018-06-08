The news was announced at an event at Cape Panwa this week, where Marine Department Deputy Chief Nat Japjai explained the ferry routes to potential bidders.
Speaking at the Cape Panwa Hotel on Tuesday (June 5), Mr Nat explained that bids will open for six routes, while a seventh route remains under consideration by marine officials.
The first route will operate a large passenger ferry between Phuket’s Deep Sea Port and a pier at Pak Klong Ji Lat in Krabi operated by the Krabi Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor), Mr Nat explained.
The second route will link Ao Po in Phuket, Chong Lad pier in Phang Nga and Tha Len pier in Krabi.
The third route will connect Chong Lad pier, Koh Yao Yai and Ma Noh pier to Koh Yao Noi, all in Phang Nga. Mr Nat explained that this route will be presented at a public hearing for consideration again and will be reviewed for approval by Aug 31.
The fourth route will be for travel between Ban Hua Hin pier and Ban Klong Mak, both in Krabi’s Lanta district.
The fifth route will link Ao Thong Lang pier on Koh Lanta to Koh Jum and Koh Phu in Krabi.
The sixth route will connect Koh Lanta Yai to Koh Po in Krabi
The seventh route will link Saladan pier on Koh Lanta to Ao Po Pier in Phuket.
The new routes offered this week revised the five routes announced by the Marine Department in March, with the highly debated proposed ferry route down Phuket’s west coast from Phuket International airport to Patong still under review. (See story here.)
BenPendejo | 10 June 2018 - 12:38:14