New Phuket ferries to include large passenger boat, space for vehicles

PHUKET: The Marine Department will open bids for six ferry routes next Friday (June 15) under the “Andaman Ring” project linking Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi to promote tourism. The new routes open to bids include providing a large passenger ferry operating from the Phuket Deep Sea Port and a new ferry to carry passengers and vehicles operating from Ao Por.

Friday 8 June 2018, 12:38PM

Marine Department Deputy Chief Nat Japjai explained the ferry routes to potential bidders at the Cape Panwa Hotel in Phuket on Tuesday (June 5). Photo: Marine Dept

Ths six new ferry routes will open to bids next Friday (June 15). Image: Marine Dept

1st route - Phuket Deep Sea Port to Tha Len Pier in Krabi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

7th route - Ao Po Pier in Phuket to link Saladan Pier on Koh Lanta. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

2nd route - Phuket Deep Sea Port to Chong Lad Pier on Koh Yao Yai. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

2nd route - Chong Lad Pier on Koh Yao Yai to Tha Len Pier in Krabi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

3rd route - Chong Lad Pier on Koh Yao Yai to Ma Noh Pier on Koh Yao Noi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

4th route - Ban Hua Hin Pier to Ban Klong Mak in Lanta District, Krabi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

5th route - Ao Thong Lang Pier on Koh Lanta to Koh Jum and Koh Phu in Krabi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

6th route - Koh Lanta Yai to Koh Po in Krabi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

The news was announced at an event at Cape Panwa this week, where Marine Department Deputy Chief Nat Japjai explained the ferry routes to potential bidders.

Speaking at the Cape Panwa Hotel on Tuesday (June 5), Mr Nat explained that bids will open for six routes, while a seventh route remains under consideration by marine officials.

The first route will operate a large passenger ferry between Phuket’s Deep Sea Port and a pier at Pak Klong Ji Lat in Krabi operated by the Krabi Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor), Mr Nat explained.

The second route will link Ao Po in Phuket, Chong Lad pier in Phang Nga and Tha Len pier in Krabi.

The third route will connect Chong Lad pier, Koh Yao Yai and Ma Noh pier to Koh Yao Noi, all in Phang Nga. Mr Nat explained that this route will be presented at a public hearing for consideration again and will be reviewed for approval by Aug 31.

The fourth route will be for travel between Ban Hua Hin pier and Ban Klong Mak, both in Krabi’s Lanta district.

The fifth route will link Ao Thong Lang pier on Koh Lanta to Koh Jum and Koh Phu in Krabi.

The sixth route will connect Koh Lanta Yai to Koh Po in Krabi

The seventh route will link Saladan pier on Koh Lanta to Ao Po Pier in Phuket.

The new routes offered this week revised the five routes announced by the Marine Department in March, with the highly debated proposed ferry route down Phuket’s west coast from Phuket International airport to Patong still under review. (See story here.)

 

 

BenPendejo | 10 June 2018 - 12:38:14 

I couldn't care less about most of these projects...mainly just baht grabs by influential people...that is just how things work here...forget about need or practicality...it''s all about influential people grabbing the baht.  As for the Phuket International airport to Patong, foolish project.  Damage to some of the remaining half healthy coral reef, and incredible rough water in low se...

Christy Sweet | 09 June 2018 - 17:35:15 

All to Krabi? Why not put in a Trang extension ?

‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

