PHUKET: The Marine Department will open bids for six ferry routes next Friday (June 15) under the “Andaman Ring” project linking Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi to promote tourism. The new routes open to bids include providing a large passenger ferry operating from the Phuket Deep Sea Port and a new ferry to carry passengers and vehicles operating from Ao Por.

Friday 8 June 2018, 12:38PM

5th route - Ao Thong Lang Pier on Koh Lanta to Koh Jum and Koh Phu in Krabi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

3rd route - Chong Lad Pier on Koh Yao Yai to Ma Noh Pier on Koh Yao Noi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

2nd route - Chong Lad Pier on Koh Yao Yai to Tha Len Pier in Krabi. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

7th route - Ao Po Pier in Phuket to link Saladan Pier on Koh Lanta. Image: Google Maps / Marine Dept

Ths six new ferry routes will open to bids next Friday (June 15). Image: Marine Dept

Marine Department Deputy Chief Nat Japjai explained the ferry routes to potential bidders at the Cape Panwa Hotel in Phuket on Tuesday (June 5). Photo: Marine Dept

The news was announced at an event at Cape Panwa this week, where Marine Department Deputy Chief Nat Japjai explained the ferry routes to potential bidders.

Speaking at the Cape Panwa Hotel on Tuesday (June 5), Mr Nat explained that bids will open for six routes, while a seventh route remains under consideration by marine officials.

The first route will operate a large passenger ferry between Phuket’s Deep Sea Port and a pier at Pak Klong Ji Lat in Krabi operated by the Krabi Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor), Mr Nat explained.

The second route will link Ao Po in Phuket, Chong Lad pier in Phang Nga and Tha Len pier in Krabi.

The third route will connect Chong Lad pier, Koh Yao Yai and Ma Noh pier to Koh Yao Noi, all in Phang Nga. Mr Nat explained that this route will be presented at a public hearing for consideration again and will be reviewed for approval by Aug 31.

The fourth route will be for travel between Ban Hua Hin pier and Ban Klong Mak, both in Krabi’s Lanta district.

The fifth route will link Ao Thong Lang pier on Koh Lanta to Koh Jum and Koh Phu in Krabi.

The sixth route will connect Koh Lanta Yai to Koh Po in Krabi

The seventh route will link Saladan pier on Koh Lanta to Ao Po Pier in Phuket.

The new routes offered this week revised the five routes announced by the Marine Department in March, with the highly debated proposed ferry route down Phuket’s west coast from Phuket International airport to Patong still under review. (See story here.)