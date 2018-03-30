The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket airport pier not yet approved, new ferry routes pending private-sector support

PHUKET: The project to build a pier near Phuket International Airport as a base point for a ferry service has not yet been approved, Phuket Marine Office Chief Surat Sirisaiyat confirmed to The Phuket News today (Mar 30).

tourism, marine, transport,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 30 March 2018, 01:44PM

The plan as presented in the Marine Department’s feasibility study. Image: Marine Department
The plan as presented in the Marine Department’s feasibility study. Image: Marine Department

The confirmation follows reports in the media yesterday that construction of the pier had been approved.

“The Phuket Airport Pier has not been approved yet. The concept is still being researched and senior officials at the Marine Department head office in Bangkok are considering what is possible,” Mr Surat told The Phuket News this morning.

“The Marine Department in Bangkok is responsible for this project. There have been no updates yet.” he added.

Mr Surat presented a notice issued by Marine Department on Wednesday (Mar 28) confirming that the project was still under consideration.

However, the notice did include Marine Department Director-General Chirute Visalachitra’s support for the project, saying it would help support the local economy by providing an alternative transport connecting route to the airport.

The notice also included a mark of approval for the project, but in clarifying that approval, Mr Surat today explained that the approval was only to move ahead on the plan presented in the feasibility study that is still being carried out into the project.

What has been approved are five ferry routes to improve sea transport across Phang Nga Bay, Mr Surat confirmed.

“The five ferry routes have been approved, but this project is still in its early stages. We have still yet to confirm exactly which piers are to be used in providing these ferry services, and even if some piers have to be built to make the project possible,” he said.

“These ferry services are expected to be popular among foreign tourists and they would help reduce congestion of tourists using Phuket International Airport, Krabi International Airport and reduce traffic on the roads,” Mr Surat added.

The five approved ferry routes are:

  1. Ao Por pier in Phuket – Chong Lad pier on Koh Yao Yai – Tha Laen pier in Krabi
  2. Chong Lad pier on Koh Yao Yai – Manoh Pier on Koh Yao Noi
  3. Ban Hua Hin pier in Tambon Koh Klang of Koh Lanta District on the Krabi mainland – Klong Mad pier on Koh Lanta Noi
  4. Koh Pu / Koh Jum in Krabi to Ao Thong Lang pier in Koh Lanta District
  5. Koh Lanta Yai – Koh Por, both in Krabi

Also approved is a series of speedboat services connecting Ao Por in Phuket; Leam Lan pier on Koh Yao Yai; Ton Sai Pier and Leam Tong Beach on Phi Phi Island; and Saladan pier on Koh Lanta in Krabi.

Mr Surat explained “These new routes ferry routes were approved after officials inspected the sites in Phuket and other areas last weekend (Mar 24-25). I joined these inspections.

“Next we must consider which piers will be suitable to link the five ferry routes. We have not made any decisions on which piers to use yet. We have distributed our plans to water transport companies. Whether or not these ferry services are actually launched depends on private investors,” he said.

“It is not easy for companies to invest in such projects. Private investors have to do their own research and calculate the tourism capacity. There are lots of details to consider. We cannot confirm if any of the five ferry services will actually be launched until an investor confirms with us,” Mr Surat said.

“Now we are open to any investors interested in these water transport routes. Any investor can go to talk about these at any local Marine Office in the region (Phang Nga, Krabi and Phuket),” he added.

Respected marine environment activist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Fishery at Kasetsart University in Bangkok and who serves as an official advisor to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), yesterday voiced his concern of the Phuket airport pier and five new ferry routes, saying in a Facebook post that the plans so far did not support “Green Port” policies and were likely to cause harm to the local marine environment. (See post here.)

In response, Mr Surat noted, “Dr Thon’s Facebook post is only his thoughts. He shared his own opinion.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

phkt-2016 | 30 March 2018 - 15:27:21

We would suggest that the Marine Department checks the arrivals of large cruise ships at the deep sea port and in Patong. 
Upgrading and create proper faciliites for cruise ships arriving in Patong and the Deep Sea Port would be a good start. 
A ferry from the airport to Kata, Karon- Patong-- lets have a bus service first

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 30 March 2018 - 15:07:16

A pier from the airport has got to be one of the more foolish proposals to come out of these buffoons, and just proves once again that there is a severe lack of professionals sitting at the table. Instead, these proposals are about at the 6th grade level...cutting a pier into one of the few remaining coral areas, and jamming a boat across some of the roughest waters in Thailand. God help us.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 30 March 2018 - 14:16:09

As long Phuket airport pier and destination piers are not approved and built, no private investor will burn his fingers on this 'dream project'.
And half the year the routes are not comfortable for arriving and departing airport passengers 
High waves, stormy weather and rain. Sea sickness
No 'sail time schedule guarantee' to catch your departing flight from Phuket airport.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.