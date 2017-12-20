PHUKET: New footage of a yet another leaking ceiling at Phuket International Airport’s Domestic Terminal that as posted online on Monday (Dec 18) has been confirmed as “fixed” and “an incident resulting from construction” – and “not related” to the major roof leakage at the airport earlier this month.

Wednesday 20 December 2017, 04:30PM

The footage comprised two video clips and two photos showing yellow buckets placed beside a line of passengers at the entrance of the Domestic Terminal

“On Dec 18 at 8pm, it was reported that water was leaking from the ceiling at the entrance to the Domestic Terminal,” Eak Sanij, assistant to Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen, confirmed today (Dec 20).

“We inspected the leak, and it was due to the demolition of the walls in the area where Phase 2 of the renovation of the Domestic Terminal is underway on the floor above.

“Some water was flowing out of a pipe from the demolition,” said Mr Eak.

“Phuket Airport has corrected this leak by coordinating with the contractor to shut off the water flow and fix the pipe. We also cleaned up the area,” he added.

“It was a mistake on the part of the construction company,” Mr Eak said.

The latest leak exposed on Monday follows a leak in the roof in the corridor that joins the same terminal with the departure hall that was repaired on Dec 8.

That leak was attributed to “heavy rains” and deterioration of the structure due to age. (See story here.)

Mr Eak today noted that the two leaks were unrelated and in different parts of the terminal.

“This is another case. The previous one was at a different point in the terminal. This one is from the construction works,” he confirmed.