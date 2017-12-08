PHUKET: It has been confirmed today (Dec 8) that work on a leaking roof in the corridor that joins the recently renovated Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport to the Departure Gates within the terminal has been completed.

Friday 8 December 2017, 01:56PM

However, an Airports of Thailand engineering team have been put on standby should further leaks come to light.

Repairs to the leaking roof were undertaken immediately after photos started circulating on Social Media yesterday night (Dec 7) showing a large pool of water on the floor directly underneath the leaking roof area.

Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen told The Phuket News today, “There was very heavy rain and wind in the area of the airport from at 7:10 pm last night. In addition, the area where the leaks occurred is part of a building which is 29 years old.

“We placed water containers in the corridor to collect the water coming from the leaks while repairs were carried out.

“It took workers about 30 minutes to repair the damaged roof area,” Mr Petch said.

“We are now setting up an official terminal team to watch for further incidents should hard rain come again. We will fix them as soon as they appear,” he said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this situation,” Me Petch added.