Tuesday 26 September 2017, 10:34AM
New little house, A-C ,1bedroom, 1 livingroom, wc-shower, WIFI, TV cable, 58sqm, terracce, Very quiet -secure place, Swiss owner 15 years.
Amazing how in Thailand, losing your temper and striking out with violence with no rational thought and a complete absence of self control is an excus...(Read More)
Want to know why the current US President is ignoring this issue? Because he knows it's too late, and has likely been for decades. He simply want...(Read More)
It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)
Is this some sort of Blackmail?
Horst...(Read More)
Shame on the PPAO, deaths that will surely occur can be directly attributed to those who undervalue lifeguards.
Public safety for locals and touri...(Read More)
Article made me thinking:
Why is the Army not patrolling in the Deep South with drones instead with unprotected pick up trucks, ripped apart like sar...(Read More)
Editor, can you please explain what this has to do with this story "Looks to me like helicopter parenting here.BTW,studies show that children of ...(Read More)
Whilst flying a drone over military or airports is important, I wish they'd sort out far more important issues....(Read More)