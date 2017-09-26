Recent Comments

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket Amazing how in Thailand, losing your temper and striking out with violence with no rational thought and a complete absence of self control is an excus...(Read More)

Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers Want to know why the current US President is ignoring this issue? Because he knows it's too late, and has likely been for decades. He simply want...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)

11 held in crackdown on foreign crime It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike Shame on the PPAO, deaths that will surely occur can be directly attributed to those who undervalue lifeguards. Public safety for locals and touri...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat Article made me thinking: Why is the Army not patrolling in the Deep South with drones instead with unprotected pick up trucks, ripped apart like sar...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor Editor, can you please explain what this has to do with this story "Looks to me like helicopter parenting here.BTW,studies show that children of ...(Read More)