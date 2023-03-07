British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

PHUKET: The move to build a new road directly linking Kathu with Srisoonthorn is gaining momentum with representatives of three influential Phuket families ready to donate the land necessary to build the road.

transportconstruction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 March 2023, 10:52AM

An artist’s impression of what the completed road would look like. Image: PPAO

An artist’s impression of what the completed road would look like. Image: PPAO

The route the road will take over the hills in the heart of the island. Google Maps / PPAO

The route the road will take over the hills in the heart of the island. Google Maps / PPAO

PPAO President Rewat Areerob explaining the project. Photo: PPAO

PPAO President Rewat Areerob explaining the project. Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

Photo: PPAO

« »

Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob presided over the meeting held last week to discuss the dedication of land from the private landowners.

Mr Rewat said the PPAO welcome the project in order to help alleviate traffic congestion in the centre of the island.

The road, to be 12 metres wide, will start near the Phuket Mining Museum in Kathu and cross the hills in the heart of the island to connect with the east side of Bang Neow Dam reservoir in Baan Manik, Srisoontorn, Mr Rewat said.

The meeting was held “to acknowledge the preliminary details” and to ensure that the donation of the land required to build the road complies with government “guidelines”, namely regulations, under a Cabinet resolution made on August 1, 2007, said an official report of the meeting.

The essence of the Cabinet resolution was that such projects must be mutually beneficial and for the public benefit, the report said.

Pro Property Partners

At the meeting representing the three families to donate the land were Sanguan Kulwanich, Kitti Saksaktawee and Nginao Ekvanich.

In announcing the intent to build the new road, patriarch Nimit Ekwanich last November explained that the road will start between two old tin mine ponds near the Tin Mining Museum in ​​Moo 4, Kathu.

Motorists already use a dirt track over the hills from there, accessing it via Soi Kathu 4, he said.

The road connects to ​​Moo 3 and Moo 7 in Srisoonthorn, covering a distance of about six kilometers, he said.

“People have been using the route for many years, but developing the route into a proper road would bring much benefit to the island,” Mr Nimit added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 07 March 2023 - 14:17:32 

Why doesn't the government just  buy the land for a fair price and get the job done?  They certainly have the money.

Fascinated | 07 March 2023 - 12:40:17 

When this goes ahead Loch Palm Golf Club need s to stop restricitng access to the public road at the north end of their property. Despite their efforts this is a public road.

Fascinated | 07 March 2023 - 12:38:40 

I'm willing to bet that this is more
about increasing the value of the land either  side of the road for development than philanthropy. Another beautiful part of the island destroyed in the name of profit.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outages to affect Pa Khlok, Muang Mai
Ukraine moves to fortify embattled Bakhmut as Russia closes in
Court jails five hunters for killing tigers
Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’
Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies
One in 10 Thai children obese
Hatching leatherback turtles get a helping hand
Illegal cigarette smugglers busted
Phuket Opinion: On the cards
At least four dead, tens of thousands evacuated in Malaysia floods
Wild Boar Dom’s ashes come home
Saphan Hin festival to mark Makha Bucha Day
Phuket targets more French tourists
Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM
Phuket condo market still needs time to recover

 

Phuket community
New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

Why doesn't the government just buy the land for a fair price and get the job done? They certa...(Read More)

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

When this goes ahead Loch Palm Golf Club need s to stop restricitng access to the public road at the...(Read More)

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

I'm willing to bet that this is more about increasing the value of the land either side of the...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

Police HUNT a taxi driver for picking up tourists?!! Gee, headlining stuff happening here LOL. Prote...(Read More)

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies

A straight stretch of road, no rain and the sign is far enough away from the road to be considered a...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

And Phuket's taxi scum make the news yet again, further tarnishing the poor islands already drea...(Read More)

Aussie arrested after running amok in car stolen from airport

"Donnelly is also known to be on medication for a mental disorder". Donelly is not Donell...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

Wow- tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime. Meanwhile Les Lapins continue to terrorise other ...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

What a sh*t show. Why is one of the only times police get off their asses is to come to the rescue o...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

Again, crap parenting. Go into SuperCheap or 7-11 in the evening and watch how much cheap, crappy su...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 