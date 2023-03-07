New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

PHUKET: The move to build a new road directly linking Kathu with Srisoonthorn is gaining momentum with representatives of three influential Phuket families ready to donate the land necessary to build the road.

transportconstruction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 March 2023, 10:52AM

The route the road will take over the hills in the heart of the island. Google Maps / PPAO

An artist’s impression of what the completed road would look like. Image: PPAO

Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob presided over the meeting held last week to discuss the dedication of land from the private landowners.

Mr Rewat said the PPAO welcome the project in order to help alleviate traffic congestion in the centre of the island.

The road, to be 12 metres wide, will start near the Phuket Mining Museum in Kathu and cross the hills in the heart of the island to connect with the east side of Bang Neow Dam reservoir in Baan Manik, Srisoontorn, Mr Rewat said.

The meeting was held “to acknowledge the preliminary details” and to ensure that the donation of the land required to build the road complies with government “guidelines”, namely regulations, under a Cabinet resolution made on August 1, 2007, said an official report of the meeting.

The essence of the Cabinet resolution was that such projects must be mutually beneficial and for the public benefit, the report said.

At the meeting representing the three families to donate the land were Sanguan Kulwanich, Kitti Saksaktawee and Nginao Ekvanich.

In announcing the intent to build the new road, patriarch Nimit Ekwanich last November explained that the road will start between two old tin mine ponds near the Tin Mining Museum in ​​Moo 4, Kathu.

Motorists already use a dirt track over the hills from there, accessing it via Soi Kathu 4, he said.

The road connects to ​​Moo 3 and Moo 7 in Srisoonthorn, covering a distance of about six kilometers, he said.

“People have been using the route for many years, but developing the route into a proper road would bring much benefit to the island,” Mr Nimit added.