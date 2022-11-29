Landowners step up for new Kathu-Srisoonthorn road

PHUKET: A consortium of private land owners have submitted a request to the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) to develop a new road across private land between Kathu and Srisoonthorn for public use.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 November 2022, 11:17AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Nimit Ekwanich submitted the request to PPAO President Rewat Areerob yesterday (Nov 28).

The roadstarts in ​​Moo 4, Kathu, located between two old tin mine ponds and accessed by Soi Kathu 4, and connects to ​​Moo 3 and Moo 7 in Srisoonthorn, a distance of about six kilometers, Mr Nimit said.

People have been using the route for many years, but developing the route into a proper road would bring much benefit to the island, Mr Nimit added.

“The private sector wants to expand transportation routes by having a new road between Kathu and Srisoonthorn to solve traffic problems, which in Phuket is a big problem that affects tourism due to the low number of transportation routes,” he said.

“Land for construction of new roads is limited and expensive, while mobility and traffic safety are essential. For example, during the widespread floods in October, there were landslides and roads were cut off. People were unable to travel to other areas, resulting in significant damage to the provincial economy,” he added.

“Therefore, in order to prevent damage caused by natural disasters, it is appropriate to seek routes to connect all parts of the province as much as possible,” Mr Nimit said.

“Hoping to rely on such projects from the state alone will not be able to achieve the results in the time that the people want due to insufficient state budgets, so a quick and feasible approach is that the private sector must be involved in supporting creating alternative routes as well,” he continued.

Mr Nimit’s request asked for the PPAO to draft a Memorandum of Understanding under which the PPAO will manage the construction of the road.

The private sector, namely Sanguan Kulwanich, Kitti Saksaktawee and Nginao Ekvanich, will provide the land on which the road is to be built.