New, innovative dishes added to The Plantation Club menu

Innovative fine dining continues apace at The Plantation Club, The Pavilions Phuket’s award-winning modern Thai restaurant, as Culinary Director and Ex­ecutive Chef Rey Ardonia adds a host of new dishes to an already delectable menu.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 August 2019, 12:45PM

Phed krapoa mi krob.

Chef Rey Ardonia in The Pavilions Garden and Farm.

Moo ping.

Sakon Nakhon wagyu tartar.

Ka dook moo.

Local goat red curry.

Kob kratiem prik Thai dom.

Fig and honey dessert.

Inspired by the region’s rich co­lonial history as a trade route, The Plantation Club’s culinary focus is to reinterpret classic Thai dishes while utilising 100% locally sourced ingre­dients. The menu exclusively features fresh produce grown only in The Pavil­ions’ gardens or by local farmers who grow their products ethically.

New additions include Sakon Nakhon wagyu tartar (diced wagyu in authentic northern Thai dressing, lotus root chips and grated duck yolk), moo ping (pork jowl on sugarcane sticks grilled live over burning coals), phed krapoa mi krob (12-hour slow-cooked duck leg with anise smoke and sous-vide duck egg drizzle) and kaeng run juan (shrimp paste sauce with tender Sakon Nakhon wagyu beef flank and fragrant beef broth).

The new dishes join staples such as geang poo bai chaplu (blue swimmer crab chargrilled and marinated with yellow Phuket curry and served with rice noodles and crispy bitter leaves), massaman neua (8-hour braised oxtail, charcoal-grilled wagyu beef flank, potato espuma, charred onions, garlic confit and baby carrots topped with a spicy massaman curry sauce) and coconut surprise (sticky rice, pandan sago, buffalo milk and mango ice cream and fresh seasonal fruits served with kaffir lime and co­conut broth).

Guests can sample new additions and old favourites by choos­ing from the à la carte option or the four- and six-course tasting menus or embarking on the ‘Plantation Journey’ – a nine-course discovery of Thailand’s rich traditional cooking culture.

“We are always looking for new lo­cal products to feature on the menu,” explains Chef Rey, a dynamic New Zealander with nearly 20 years of expe­rience in fine dining, including a stint at the award-winning Bracu in New Zealand. “Our own garden and farm is also developing and offering fresh seasonal produce, and through our ongoing relationships with our local farmers, we ensure our guests receive the freshest seasonal produce all year round, while also supporting sustain­ability within our community.”

Chef Rey’s method starts from un­derstanding the culinary roots and culture of where he is, before sourcing the best local ingredients and combin­ing traditional cooking practices with ultra-modern cooking techniques to prepare each dish. The resulting menu serves as a journey through eras and dynasties, uncovering forgotten fla­vours for guests to enjoy either indoors as a gentle ocean breeze cools them through French open windows or on the comfortable al fresco wooden deck over­looking the west coast of Phuket and the Andaman Sea.

