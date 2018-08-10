THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

New initiative against single-use plastics at Thailand’s national parks welcomed by TAT

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced its support for the latest initiative by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to fight against plastic pollution.

tourismenvironmentpollution
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 August 2018, 04:06PM

The ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam at national parks throughout the country includes Sirinath National Park in Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam at national parks throughout the country includes Sirinath National Park in Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Starting this Sunday (Aug 12), the DNP will encourage visitors to reduce consumption of single-use plastics at all 154 national parks in Thailand. Under the ban, all styrofoam containers will also be banned from being brought into national parks. (See story here.)

This Sunday marks the 86th birthday of the Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun. (See stories here and here.)

The auspicious day is also celebrated as Mother’s Day throughout the Kingdom.

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “Thailand is blessed with a landscape abundant in natural beauty, and the importance of protecting this environment cannot be understated. As such, the TAT calls on all tourists local and international to say no to plastic bags and other single-use items. Opt instead for bags, utensils and drink bottles that can be used again and again.”

Nature is one of the key areas in the TAT’s ‘Amazing Thailand: Open to the New Shades’ communication concept, through which it is encouraging tourists to see the kingdom from new and existing perspectives.

Central Phuket

The DNP’s initiative covers plastic and foam bags, food containers, capped water bottles and utensils – essentially any item that is typically used one time and then thrown away.

The convenience of plastic bags and other such items is obvious, but these are harmful to the environment and much of what is discarded ends up in Thailand’s seas where it pollutes the water and kills marine life that either mistakes it for food or becomes tangled in it. Some plastics also pose danger to human health as they partially disintegrate.

The DNP in its fight against single-use plastics, with the support of organisations like the TAT, represents a move in the right direction to protect Thailand’s natural and scenic beauty now and in the future.

A series of banners, in Thai in the initial stage, has been produced to help spread awareness of the new initiative at the country’s national parks. These encourage people to think of the harm the plastic they throw away will do to the environment, and to instead act in an environment-friendly way.

The DNP estimates that its initiative will help reduce about three million items of plastic waste, and that at least 10 million people including the visitors, officials, shop owners, youths and the general public, will join its effort this year.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Christy Sweet | 13 August 2018 - 11:14:06 

Better look into the new encroachment  into the park opposite Layan Soi 7.  Been cutting down trees for the last 2 weeks, get antsy when filmed.

Kurt | 11 August 2018 - 21:17:18 

As always, TAT just talks without thinking. Pulling the rope at the wrong end. Do not ask tourists not to use plastics. Make it forbidden that shops provide plastics to anyone. Right? Thailand is in the top-5 ocean plastic polluters. Just buying a piece of soap or tooth paste you already get a plastic bag unless you say you not want it.
TAT, start at the providers, the shops!!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Central Phuket pledges to ban free plastic bags
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Maya Bay coming back to life, says marine expert
Army steps in to clean Surin Beach, police helicopter landing ‘for convenience’
Hunt for Kamala wastewater dumping heads upstream
Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
Foul stench of sewage in black-water canal spurs Phuket hotel wastewater inspections
Phuket tourism spotlight turns to green for Southeast Asia’s biggest sustainable tourism event
Phuket hotels team up with US Embassy to eliminate single-use plastics
Phuket Governor leads big clean to honour King
Cleaning the ‘sacred lake’
Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns
All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects
Overnight stays banned on Similan from October

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it

 