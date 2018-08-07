THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Queen Sirikit’s Birthday, Mother’s Day brings long weekend

PHUKET: Many Thais will have a three-day weekend as the nation celebrates Queen Sirikit’s 86th birthday this Sunday, August 12, which is also celebrated throughout the nation as Mother’s Day.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 August 2018, 12:13PM

The auspicious holiday honours the birthday Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

On Monday (Aug 13), all government offices will close, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Although the sale of alcohol on the Queen’s Birthday is not prohibited by law, police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on auspicious day as a sign of respect and in honour Queen Sirikit.

 

 

