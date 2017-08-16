THB 5600000
Wednesday 16 August 2017, 01:59PM
Totally renovated in 2016, located in center of Patong. Size of 65 sqm with a common fitness, sauna and large swimming pool. Perfect for living or investment!
This is the similar farce, as that from a few years ago, after they installed speed cameras, on the bypass road, they were catching too many, in an 80...(Read More)
Phuket is a Smart City....(Read More)
Would it help though? If this existed in Phuket, I would have gotten half of nothing, the time when I reported someone fly-tipping about 400 meters fr...(Read More)
No Joke Bentley and that's the sad part!...(Read More)
There will be a huge gathering for the crucifiction...(Read More)
Gen Teeraphol talks about making the payment process easier, yet he himself doesn't seem to know that the fines can already be paid at any post of...(Read More)
Fantastic "no helmet fines alone at B200 each".
Traffic camera's don't charge farung B500 each for "no helmet" fines l...(Read More)
This has got to be a joke. The fines notices are just going to be ignored. There is not the infrastructure to enforce them. Especially if they cant af...(Read More)
Kurt...hard to tell with your spelling (dunno what a soucer is)....never saw candies either....(Read More)
Comical.
As with so many instances, why not put the police to work?
The suggestion that this system can't be used because it's too successfu...(Read More)