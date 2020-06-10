New floodgate hoped to prevent flooding in Chalong

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan yesterday inspected the new floodgate installed on Klong Katha in Chalong as part of the current campaign to ensure all waterways across the island are clear of debris to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

constructionweathernatural-resourcesenvironment

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 June 2020, 01:58PM

The new floodgate on the Klong Katha canal in Chalong is hoped to prevent flooding in the area. Photo: PR Phuket

The new floodgate on the Klong Katha canal in Chalong is hoped to prevent flooding in the area. Photo: PR Phuket

The new floodgate on the Klong Katha canal in Chalong is hoped to prevent flooding in the area. Photo: PR Phuket

The new floodgate on the Klong Katha canal in Chalong is hoped to prevent flooding in the area. Photo: PR Phuket

The floodgate, located in Moo 3, Chalong, was completed last year at a cost B139 million, and included a pumphouse and shoring up two kilometres of the canal’s banks with concrete.

The floodgate is to be closed during high tide to prevent sea water from stopping the outflow of the canal, and water will be pumped from the canal to the seabound side of the floodgate when water levels in the canal are high.

The floodgate is expected to help prevent flooding in Chalong and Wichit during the rainy season.

V/Gov Wongsakorn noted that the rainy season was already well underway, and the inspection yesterday was part of the campaign ordered by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana for each local administrative organisation to ensure waterways in their areas were cleared to help prevent flooding.

Joining the inspection yesterday (June 9) were Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Chief Sophon Thongsai and Kulphat Rukjamnong from the Phuket office for Public Works and Town & Country Planning, along with Chalong Mayor Samran Jindaphon.

Mayor Samran said that Chalong was mostly low-lying areas, and that the floodgate will mostly help people living in Moo 1, 4 and 5, where flooding often occurs.

“We will keep improving the waterways to make our people’s lives better and not face flooding anymore,” Mayor Samran said.

“We have also proposed for a floodgate to be built on the Khok Tanod canal. We have asked for the budget of around B92 million [to build that project],” Mayor Samran added.

Late last year, more than 400 houses were flooded in Chalong and Karon after one heavy downpour lasted several hours.